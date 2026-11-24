Microsoft has declared an internal Code Red after a historic 24-hour global outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, and other services for millions. Executives want future outages resolved within one hour and are deploying AI agents to speed up diagnosis.

Microsoft has declared an internal Code Red after a historic 24-hour global outage disrupted email, messaging, and AI services for millions of users around the world.

The company blamed the disruption on a previously undetected Windows flaw introduced in July. Microsoft ruled out cyberattacks or AI agents as the cause. Chief executive Satya Nadella publicly apologized for the disruption. Millions of users began reporting that Outlook was down shortly after 1pm ET.

Also read Microsoft initiaties ‘Code Red’ after most disruptive outage in company’s history: report

Most disruptive email business outage

Experts have called it the most disruptive email-related business outage of all time. More than 17 hours later, users still could not open their inboxes, send emails, or access other Microsoft services. More than 430 million people use Microsoft's suite of subscription apps, though the company has not confirmed exactly how many were affected. It was the most customer-impacting incident in the history of Exchange Online, according to Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft's M365 Core division.

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In a Friday memo to staff, Henderson wrote that no previous Exchange Online outage had left so many customers without email for so long. Never before had so many customers been without email for so long, he said. Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team, Henderson added. Internal memos reviewed by Reuters revealed that scattered technical information made it difficult for engineers to coordinate their response.

Engineers work through fog of war

Microsoft executive Amanda Silver described engineers working through a fog of war. They exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats while trying to restore services. In her Monday memo, Silver said Teams chats struggled to maintain a cohesive picture of hypotheses and decisions because diagnostic data was scattered across fragmented internal tracking systems. In another memo, Henderson said an urgent fix for a separate incident took five to six days to reach systems worldwide.

He wants that process completed within an hour for the most urgent security problems. Microsoft also wants to resolve future worldwide outages within an hour. The company plans to use AI agents to help engineers identify technical problems faster. During a Code Red review, Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, said the failed response exposed serious gaps.

Outage raises cloud infrastructure concerns

Microsoft first detected the problem on November 12. Disruptions continued into the next day, impacting millions of users. Microsoft executives said the company needed to overhaul its response to service disruptions. The outage has raised broader concerns about the fragility of global cloud infrastructure.

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Experts sound alarm and warn more catastrophic outages are coming to plunge the nation deeper into chaos. The incident has been described as the first time in Microsoft's history that so many customers were without email. The company has promised changes to prevent a repeat of the 24-hour blackout.