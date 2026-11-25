Microsoft wants to cut down outage times

Microsoft is now holding daily meetings with the engineering group responsible for Microsoft 365 services. This month’s Exchange Online and Microsoft Outlook outage has prompted the software giant to declare an unusual “Code Red” internally,.

The nearly 24-hour outage took down email for millions of customers, and was triggered by a bug that had been sitting on Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers since July without any impact to servers. In a memo to the teams responsible for Exchange Online, Microsoft 365 Core president Jason Henderson revealed the outage was the most significant in history for Microsoft’s customers.

Also read Microsoft declares 'Code Red' after historic service outage

“Unfortunately, all the work we have done over the years was not sufficient to protect us on Thursday,” said Henderson. “Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team. ” As part of this Code Red declaration, Microsoft is focused on load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning, and faster recovery mechanisms. Microsoft now has a target of resolving future outages within an hour, and will reportedly deploy AI agents to help engineers diagnose issues.

Microsoft is now holding daily meetings with the engineering group responsible for Microsoft 365 services, alongside weekly reviews. In a separate memo, Amanda Silver, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of M365 Core and Work IQ, said engineers had to work through a “fog of war” to help resolve the outage.that Microsoft engineers had a running bridge call during the entire outage, and at one point it hit the maximum of 1,000 participants.

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Microsoft engineers had to exchange messages across 11 Teams chats and reportedly “struggled ​to maintain a cohesive picture” during the outage because of the fragmented internal tracking systems. Sources tell me the outage was marked as “sev0,” the highest level, which indicates a catastrophic level of service disruption. Engineers struggled to get servers back online because they had entered maintenance mode and became unresponsive due to unusually high CPU loads.

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