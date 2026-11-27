Microsoft has advanced its goal to deploy a scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computer from 2033 to 2029 following new partnerships and hardware validation, leveraging its topological qubit technology despite ongoing scientific debate.

Microsoft scientists have doubled down on their controversial Majorana 2 quantum computing platform after encountering pushback for saying its" topological qubits" were powered by an enigmatic subatomic particle.

In August of 2025, they said they would field a scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2033 — years ahead of schedule. Now, after opening a new lab at the University of Maryland and partnering with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to conduct hardware validation, Microsoft has moved up this timeline to 2029.would give Microsoft a commanding lead in the race to build a fault-tolerant, universal quantum computer, given that scientists said it can maintain a quantum state for much longer than alternative platforms.

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But some experts in the quantum physics community dispute the company's claims, suggesting that the qubit modality is highly experimental and had never been demonstrated in a working quantum computer prior to Microsoft's 2025 announcement.convinced company leadership that conventional quantum architectures would eventually hit a brick wall. He advocated for a radical new approach to quantum computing based on a mathematical concept known as topological quantum field theory .