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Microsoft 365 Outage Hits Outlook, Teams as Recovery Falters

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Microsoft 365 Outage Hits Outlook, Teams as Recovery Falters
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A Microsoft 365 outage disrupted Outlook email and Teams scheduling into Friday. Government offices in the US, Japan and Singapore reported email problems.

Microsoft began a wider patch rollout Friday as the outage disrupted government email and Microsoft 365 connectors in ChatGPT and Claude. A global Microsoft 365 outage continued into Friday, disrupting Outlook email and some Teams features.

Microsoft said in a 7:25 am UTC update that a patch had improved stability on some servers and that it was working to deploy the fix more widely. TheThe outage began Thursday, leaving some users unable to access their Exchange Online mailboxes. Microsoft said a process that handles secure connection became overloaded, causing affected servers to stop processing requests. The company said it attempted to restore services by restarting infrastructure, redirecting network traffic and expanding server capacity.

Also readMicrosoft outage live updates: What to know as Outlook, 365 and other apps remain down

Microsoft said there was no indication of a security breach. The outage also affected features in Microsoft Copilot and Defender for Office 365. In Teams, users had trouble scheduling meetings and sending invitations. Microsoft said most Teams calls and chats continued to work.

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Businesses and government agencies worldwide use Microsoft 365 for email and scheduling. Microsoft reported more than 450 million paid commercial seats for the suite in an October. Exchange Online hosts the mailboxes and calendars those organizations use, and outside apps, including AI assistants, rely on the same service to retrieve that data when users connect their work accounts. Amsterdam protesters break into Microsoft data center construction site: Report

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