Microsoft 365 Outage Hits 12 Hours Despite Recovery Attempts

A major Microsoft 365 disruption affecting Outlook and Teams has lasted over 12 hours. Server issues rather than traffic caused the failure, leaving users with no ETA for full restoration.

A major disruption to Microsoft 365 services has persisted for over 12 hours, significantly impacting users globally. The outage affects critical platforms including Outlook, Exchange Online, and Teams across multiple regions. Microsoft stated that its restoration efforts are not proceeding as expected.

Unexpected Server Unavailability Causes Outage

Microsoft clarified that the elevated infrastructure load was not caused by unusually high user traffic. Instead, a number of servers unexpectedly became unavailable. This sudden loss of capacity placed immense pressure on the remaining infrastructure components.

Also read Multiple Microsoft 365 services are experiencing an outage

The company confirmed that servers emerging as unexpectedly unavailable were the primary cause of the disruption. This technical failure created a sustained traffic management imbalance that standard scaling methods could not resolve.

Recovery Measures Fail to Deliver Results

Microsoft 365 Status reported on X that changes introduced to improve serviceability were not delivering expected results. The engineering team monitored the status of these changes but found they were not taking effect as anticipated.

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The company is now identifying alternate workstreams to increase capacity in the face of these sustained imbalances. This indicates a shift in strategy as initial fixes have proven ineffective against the scale of the problem.

Stakeholder Impact and User Experience

The disruption has severely affected access to Exchange Online mailboxes for enterprise and consumer users. Individuals and businesses worldwide are reporting connectivity issues with Outlook and Microsoft 365 through various access methods.

Users of Microsoft Teams are also experiencing significant connectivity problems that hinder remote work and communication. The widespread nature of the outage impacts productivity for organizations relying on these specific cloud-based tools.

Traffic Data and Outage Timeline

The first reports of the outage emerged at 1617 GMT on Thursday according to official logs. This timestamp marks the beginning of the service degradation that would eventually stretch towards the 12-hour mark.

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Downdetector recorded more than 97,000 reports of Outlook problems in the United States alone. This massive volume of complaints highlights the widespread nature of the connectivity failures experienced by American users during the event.

Additional data from the tracking platform shows over 38,000 complaints involving Microsoft 365 services. Approximately 4,500 reports were specifically related to Teams issues in the United States during the same period.

Current Status and Next Steps

Microsoft continues to monitor the situation while working to identify alternate workstreams for capacity increase. The company has not provided an exact timeline for the full restoration of normal service.

The persistence of the outage for over 12 hours indicates a complex technical challenge rather than a simple glitch. Users are advised to check official Microsoft status pages for the latest updates on service recovery efforts.