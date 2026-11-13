Microsoft 365 outage continues into Friday with gradual service recovery

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage disrupting Outlook email and other services continued into Friday morning as engineers worked to restore affected systems. Microsoft reported gradual improvements but noted performance remained inconsistent and infrastructure had not returned to normal capacity. The company said it was managing network traffic, prioritizing delayed emails, and extending its email timeout window to 48 hours to prevent message loss. The disruption was linked to infrastructure problems that left numerous servers unavailable, with some servers becoming unresponsive again after being returned to service. Microsoft found no evidence of malicious activity. Affected services included Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and Copilot, with users experiencing problems accessing mailboxes, sending or receiving emails, scheduling meetings, loading Copilot Chat, accessing administrative tools, and using Microsoft 365 applications.

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage that disrupted Outlook email and other services Thursday continued into Friday morning, with Microsoft reporting gradual improvements as engineers worked to restore affected systems.

The company said its recovery efforts were making progress across several services, but performance remained inconsistent and its infrastructure had not returned to normal capacity. In its latest service health update Friday morning, Microsoft said it was continuing to manage network traffic and prioritize delayed emails while restoring affected servers. The company has also extended its email timeout window to 48 hours to help prevent delayed messages from being lost during the disruption. What’s causing the outage?

Also read Microsoft outage live updates: What to know as Outlook, 365 and other apps remain down

Microsoft said the disruption was linked to infrastructure problems that left numerous servers unavailable, placing additional strain on those still operating. The company initially attempted to restart affected servers and redistribute traffic across its global infrastructure.

However, some servers became unresponsive again after being returned to service, complicating recovery efforts. Harris County wants to expand AI in government. Could your personal information be at risk? Engineers have also been testing an earlier software configuration on affected servers to determine whether it could help stabilize the systems.

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Microsoft said Friday that it had found no evidence of malicious activity associated with the outage. Which Microsoft services are affected? The disruption has affected multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot. Microsoft said users could experience problems accessing Outlook mailboxes, sending or receiving emails, scheduling meetings and using features that depend on Exchange Online.

Other reported problems include difficulties loading Copilot Chat, accessing certain administrative tools and using some Microsoft 365 applications. However, Microsoft said much of Teams’ core functionality, including calls, group chats and channel messaging, remained operational. Access to files stored directly in SharePoint also remained functional. How a Houston nonprofit is helping families save up to $150 a month on groceries The outage prompted widespread complaints Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, nearly 130,000 users reported problems accessing Outlook on Downdetector shortly after 1 p.m. Eastern. The disruption also affected businesses and government operations, with reports of service problems continuing in parts of Asia on Friday. When will Microsoft 365 be restored? Microsoft has not announced a timeline for full restoration.

The company said it was seeing incremental improvements as recovery efforts progressed, but warned that service availability could remain inconsistent. Microsoft said it would continue monitoring affected systems and provide a detailed report on the incident after services are fully restored. Users and administrators can monitor the disruption through the Microsoft 365 admin center under incident numbers EX1550543 and MO1550821.