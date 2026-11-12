Microsoft 365 hit by multi-region connectivity issues amid elevated infrastructure load

Microsoft on Thursday confirmed an infrastructure issue causing elevated loads is behind widespread 365 connectivity errors across multiple regions.

Nvidia stock plunges on report CEO Jensen Huang faces ousterCalifornia billionaire tax fails as some Democrats push for national wealth taxFormer Xerox CEO weighs benefits of data centers amid pushbackusers across multiple regions experienced connectivity errors Thursday as the tech giant worked to resolve a widespread outage caused by elevated system loads.

"We're working to safely return them to service," Microsoft said, adding it was "aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact. " The outage has potentially impacted thousands of users trying to access their emails through Microsoft 365. The company said services including Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Copilot 365 and Microsoft Defender XDR may be affected.

Also read Microsoft outage disrupts email and other services

"We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas," another alert said. had pinpointed the source of the disruption, noting that a portion of its infrastructure was experiencing heightened traffic and strain.

"We've begun redistributing connection traffic across our broader worldwide infrastructure to help balance the load," the company said. "We've paused all deployments, we're moving additional traffic off the affected infrastructure, and we're restarting affected servers to return them to service. " Data collected by Downdetector, a website that tracks issues with websites and software, showed more than 130,000 problems have been reported, as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

Downdetector also reported user issues with Xbox and Amazon, but it was not immediately clear how widespread the problems were. FOX Business correspondent Darren Botelho reports on the calls for 'emergency brake' or 'kill switch' on AI from tech leaders and lawmakers and the 'Big Money in the Morning' panelists weigh in on the calls for safeguards. Microsoft 365 has roughly 321 million users globally, according to Dynamics Connect.

It was unclear Thursday how long the outage might last or how it could impact