Microsoft 365 Global Outage Disrupts US House and Indian Airlines

A massive Microsoft 365 outage impacted the US House of Representatives, Philippine Supreme Court, and Indian airlines, causing widespread email and Teams disruptions across multiple continents.

A global technical failure involving Microsoft 365 services disrupted operations for government bodies, courts, and major airlines on Thursday and Friday. The outage affected critical infrastructure including the US House of Representatives, the Philippine Supreme Court, and two prominent Indian carriers. Users worldwide reported an inability to access Outlook inboxes and significant interruptions to Microsoft Teams and Copilot features during the US working day.

The disruption began to take shape as server failures impacted the US working day on Thursday and persisted into Friday morning across Asia and Australia. Microsoft issued an early warning via its Microsoft 365 Status account on X, stating the issue could affect service connectivity for users in any region. In the United States, Downdetector recorded over 130,000 reports of Outlook problems by approximately 01:00 PM Eastern time on Thursday.

Also read Multiple Microsoft 365 services are experiencing an outage

Technical Cause of Server Overload

Microsoft explained that several servers unexpectedly went offline, leaving fewer machines to handle the usual volume of network traffic. As the remaining servers came under strain, users began experiencing difficulty connecting to Exchange Online, the cloud-based platform that manages work email, calendars, contacts, and tasks. Microsoft identified that a core process on the affected servers was becoming overwhelmed, which caused a loss of capacity for the service.

The company further detailed that the specific process in question establishes secure connections for the system. When this process became overloaded, the servers stopped responding to incoming requests. Microsoft stated it had seen no indication that malicious activity or a cyberattack caused the outage. Instead, the issue appeared to be a technical capacity failure within the existing infrastructure supporting the cloud services.

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Exchange Online relies on these servers to open a mailbox for users. Because Microsoft Teams and Copilot also utilize Exchange Online for certain features, the same underlying failure could disrupt one part of an application while leaving another part available. This dependency meant that even when specific apps remained partially functional, the core communication layer was compromised.

Impact on Government and Corporate Entities

The outage rippled through various sectors, affecting both public and private organizations globally. In Singapore, the Government Technology Agency reported that the outage disrupted government email systems, although public officials could still use Teams for internal communications. This partial functionality highlights the complex interdependencies between different Microsoft services during a widespread failure.

In the United States, the House of Representatives confirmed the outage affected its users and stated that its engineers were actively working with Microsoft to resolve the issues. The disruption also impacted tools outside of Microsoft's own applications. OpenAI and Anthropic both reported problems connecting their AI assistants to Microsoft 365, demonstrating the broader impact on third-party integrations that rely on Microsoft infrastructure.

International judicial bodies were not immune to the disruption. In Canada, Alberta's Court of King's Bench warned that documents filed electronically could take longer to reach the court and be processed. In the Philippines, the Supreme Court confirmed the outage disrupted some of its work, including replies to emails. Japan also reported disruptions to government IT systems, illustrating the global scale of the operational halt.

Disruption to Indian Airlines and Operations

In India, major airlines faced significant operational hurdles due to the email failure. Air India temporarily rerouted its email systems so that passenger enquiries could still reach the airline through alternative channels. IndiGo reported trouble receiving enquiries by email but maintained other support channels to handle customer needs. Both airlines confirmed that flights continued as usual, minimizing the impact on travel schedules.

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Additional reports indicated that the US federal police and intelligence agencies were among the organizations affected. Staff members could no longer receive updates from US customers during the disruption. A prolonged outage could delay production and administrative workflows within these agencies, raising concerns about the resilience of critical government operations against single-point technology failures.

Microsoft Response and Recovery Challenges

Microsoft engineers implemented several measures to restore service stability. The company paused new deployments, redirected traffic, and restarted affected servers. Engineers also developed a new method to check whether servers were ready to handle requests, allowing some machines to come back online. However, the recovery process encountered significant hurdles as users began reconnecting to the service.

Microsoft noted that servers returned to service could become unresponsive again once they received traffic. To manage this, engineers temporarily limited the types of connections reaching some servers and began rebuilding others with an earlier configuration to see whether they would stay online. About 12 hours into the disruption, Microsoft indicated that some regions had seen partial recovery, but these improvements had yet to last permanently.

The prolonged nature of the outage sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some users joked about the downtime, with one asking if servers could remain unresponsive until Friday afternoon. Others expressed frustration with the lack of a clear timeline, noting that the outage approached 12 hours without a definitive resolution. The incident has reignited debates about the risks of relying on single providers for critical infrastructure.

Experts warn that repeated outages could make IT departments rethink their strategy of entrusting more operations to a single provider. The disruption affected a wide array of essential services, from court filings to airline customer support, underscoring the fragility of centralized cloud infrastructure. As Microsoft continues to stabilize its systems, organizations are likely to reassess their backup and contingency plans to mitigate future risks.