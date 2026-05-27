Micron tops $1 trillion in value as UBS says stock could double

Micron Technology Inc.’s market capitalization, which has soared about 840% over the past year, will more than double over the next 12 months, according to at least one analyst.

By Subrat Patnaik and Ryan Vlastelica, Bloomberg Micron Technology Inc.’s market capitalization, which has soared about 840% over the past year, will more than double over the next 12 months, according to at least one analyst.

UBS Group AG on Tuesday boosted its price target for the Boise, Idaho-based chipmaker to a street high of $1,625, more than 116% above where it closed last week. The target is three times higher than UBS’s previous of $535 and implies a market value of roughly $1.8 trillion.

That would make it larger than the current market capitalization of companies like Meta Platforms Inc., Tesla Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Micron Technology’s shares rallied 19% on Tuesday, supported by both the UBS call and after a Huawei Technologies Co. official said the Chinese company had made a potential breakthrough on chip design, causing chip stocks to jump. The surge pushed Micron’s market value past $1 trillion for the first time.

The day’s rally — its biggest one-day percentage gain since November 2011 — was the latest example the stock’s incredible momentum. Micron is up more than 70% in May, putting it on track for its biggest one-month jump since December 1987. The stock has more than tripled this year, adding to a surge of nearly 240% last year.

“We believe the market will start to put a more “normal” multiple on the stock and MU will continue to re-rate higher as more details emerge about the structural changes AI has driven to the entire memory complex,” UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri wrote in a note. While the memory chips business was traditionally cyclical, the massive AI infrastructure build-out cycle has broken the pattern.

The enormous amount of data used by artificial intelligence tools in development has created persistent demand for memory chip while supplies have run low.

“Hyperscalers appear increasingly willing to exchange pricing for multi-year supply visibility and greater predictability around future deployment economics,” said Arcuri, who has had a buy rating on Micron’s stock since early 2020. The stock has 49 buy-equivalent ratings, five analysts have hold recommendations and no one recommends selling. The average analyst price target sits at $685.82, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That implies downside of more than 23% from Micron’s Tuesday close.





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