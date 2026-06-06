Microdosing Magic Mushrooms: The New Mummy Drug for Midlife Parents

A mother of three shares her personal journey from a negative first experience with magic mushrooms at 23 to embracing microdosing mushroom oil at 41. She describes how controlled, moderate use enhanced her calm, connection to nature, and attunement to her children, while balancing parenting responsibilities. The piece explores a growing trend among midlife parents seeking natural mental wellness alternatives, comparing it to alcohol and highlighting communities like Moms on Mushrooms.

At twenty-three, during the early 2000s, I had my first encounter with magic mushrooms . They were legally available then, and my housemates had purchased some from Brick Lane in London.

I consumed a couple of tiny mushrooms with beer, but instead of a pleasant high, I felt woozy and observed my girlfriend's face turning a lurid green-a cartoonish image that remains vivid. I lay down, dismissed the experience as a one-off, and avoided mushrooms for years. That changed in 2019 when I was a forty-one-year-old mother of three.

On a sunny bank holiday, at a pool party barbecue in Somerset, a neighbor offered a drop of mushroom oil-a tincture bought from a Glastonbury shaman in a tiny brown bottle. The atmosphere was joyful, the pool cool, and my midlife parent friends, having taken drops, radiated pleasure. I decided to try. My friend placed a tiny brown dot on my hand from a pipette; I licked it, disgusted by its bitter, earthy taste, and washed it down with wine.

This time, no one turned green. As the afternoon progressed, everyone acquired a hazy glow. I laughed more, felt lightly buzzy-a nice experience I repeated throughout the summer of 2019. Most times it was slight, gorgeous, warm.

Only once, at a mini festival, I overdid it; my husband had to care for me like a fourth child-my kids were there. I clung to him, the funfair turned menacing, and I was silent on the ride home. I learned my limits. The mantra is 'set and setting': who you're with and where you are.

I preferred home or close friends' houses, even taking drops while my children were around or before watching TV. To some, this may sound wild-magic mushrooms are a Class A illegal drug-but I am a hands-on mother to three thriving kids, aged fifteen, twelve, and eight. They know about my habit. I'm not alone; a trend among midlife parents is emerging in London, Bristol, and the US, where a community called Moms on Mushrooms exists.

Compared to gin, nicknamed 'Mother's Ruin,' mushrooms are far less potent in moderation. I chose them over weeknight wine: a drop offers a nice buzz but is healthier for the liver. In summer, I kept a bottle handy to microdose instead of drinking alcohol. (I'm amazed alcohol remains legal, but that's another debate.

) Microdosing-taking small amounts every few days-can bring calm and happiness. I worried less, tuned into nature's beauty-tree canopies rustling, bees buzzing-and felt more connected to my children's moods, often gazing at them with gratitude. It helped me slow down, enjoy life, stop rushing. To this mother, that's priceless.

Are your friends microdosing? As it becomes the new 'mummy drug,' here's how to tell who's had some before the school run... By Phil Macleod, psychologist and founder of Thought Reader. Microdosing mushrooms has quietly become the new mummy drug.

Many claim they add it to morning juice or smoothies. Mothers are becoming more informed about mental health and natural products that induce calm and reduce anxiety





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Microdosing Magic Mushrooms Mummy Drug Mental Health Anxiety Reduction Natural Wellness Midlife Parents Parenting Mushroom Oil Class A Drugs Sober Curiosity Alternative Therapy

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