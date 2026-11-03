Mickey's Home Alone Disney Jr Special Premiere Date November 26

Mickey Mouse and Pluto face a chaotic Christmas at home in the new special Mickey's Home Alone premiering November 26 on Disney Jr. Find out the full release schedule and plot details.

Mickey Mouse and Pluto star in the upcoming holiday special titled Mickey's Home Alone, which premieres on November 26 on Disney Jr. The animated feature places the beloved duo in a familiar festive scenario where they must protect their Christmas celebration after an unexpected mistake leaves them home alone. Disney Jr. officially announced the title on the social media platform X, confirming that the special will become available on Disney+ on the following day. The platform teased the narrative with the caption One mouse, one house, one unforgettable Christmas, highlighting the central premise of the story.

Mickey And Pluto Home Alone Plot Details

The narrative begins when Minnie Mouse surprises the entire group with tickets to visit a world-famous Ice Palace. Everyone in the gang rushes out the door the next morning, but in the chaotic departure, they accidentally leave Mickey and Pluto behind at their residence. The two friends soon realize they have the house entirely to themselves, allowing for a quiet and private celebration of the holiday season. However, this tranquility is short-lived as their peaceful existence is about to be interrupted by external threats.

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The situation escalates when a raccoon and a weasel spot the empty house and immediately target the pair's Christmas dinner. Mickey and Pluto must then prepare elaborate traps to protect their home and ensure their holiday feast remains safe from the intruders. This setup provides a distinct Mickey Mouse twist on the classic Home Alone formula, replacing the original protagonist with the iconic Disney characters. The story maintains the tension of the original franchise while adding unique character dynamics between Mickey and his best friend Pluto.

Stakeholder Views And Musical Contributions

The production features original songs crafted specifically for this special to enhance the emotional and festive impact of the story. Songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin composed the new tracks, which include Ho-Ho-Home for Christmas and Favorite Christmas Feeling. These original compositions are designed to resonate with the holiday spirit while supporting the narrative arc of Mickey and Pluto's adventure. Additionally, the special includes a new arrangement of the classic song Jingle Bells, offering listeners a fresh take on the holiday standard.

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The announcement poster released by Disney Jr. depicts Mickey and Pluto sitting on a green sofa in a fully decorated living room. The visual details show Mickey holding a bowl of candy canes while Pluto reaches for one, with a glowing Christmas tree, holiday stockings, and festive garlands completing the scene. This imagery reinforces the cozy yet chaotic nature of the special, inviting viewers into the festive world of the characters. The promotional materials effectively capture the essence of the Home Alone theme while staying true to the Disney aesthetic.

Release Schedule And Broadcast Times

The official premiere for Mickey's Home Alone is scheduled for November 26 on Disney Jr., with the next day airing on Disney+. Viewers can tune in on November 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT for the initial broadcast of the special. Following the initial run, the content will later join Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas lineup on December 19 at 2 p.m. ET/PT. This extended availability ensures that fans have multiple opportunities to watch the special during the holiday season.

The distribution strategy involves a multi-platform approach, leveraging both Disney Jr. and Disney+ to maximize reach. The inclusion of Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas lineup further expands the audience base, targeting viewers who follow traditional holiday programming schedules. This comprehensive rollout highlights the strategic importance of the special within Disney's broader holiday content calendar. Fans can expect the special to become a staple of holiday entertainment in the coming weeks.

The story also highlights the efforts of Minnie and the others as they realize their mistake and attempt to return home. Their journey back adds another layer of tension as they race against time to save their friends and the Christmas celebration. The convergence of these plotlines promises a thrilling conclusion to the special. The blend of humor, action, and holiday cheer makes Mickey's Home Alone a anticipated release for families.

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Overall, Mickey's Home Alone represents a creative reimagining of a beloved cinematic trope through the lens of Disney's iconic characters. The combination of original music, detailed animation, and a relatable family holiday setting creates a compelling viewing experience. The special is positioned to attract both long-time fans of Mickey Mouse and new audiences looking for festive entertainment. The detailed release schedule and multi-platform availability underscore the significance of this production in the holiday season landscape.