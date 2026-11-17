ABC announces the return of Mickey's Christmas Carol to its 2026 holiday programming slate, kicking off a season of classic Disney specials and new premieres for families.

ABC will air the classic animated special Mickey's Christmas Carol on November 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. as part of its holiday programming schedule. The broadcast, presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, marks the first time the 1983 film has aired on the network since 2003.

The return of this 26-minute feature brings Disney's beloved cartoon characters into a retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The special offers a digestible parable for children alongside a dose of nostalgia for adult viewers who remember the hand-drawn aesthetic of early '80s cartoons.

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Plot And Voice Cast Details

Disney adapted the famous story of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who undergoes a spiritual journey on Christmas Eve after being visited by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley. The ghosts compel Scrooge to review past actions and witness future consequences to prevent a bleak afterlife. The film utilizes Disney's extensive catalog of characters to fill these roles faithfully.

Alan Young voices Scrooge McDuck, who stars as the lead character. Wayne Allwine provides the voice for Mickey Mouse as Bob Cratchit, the overworked employee longing to spend the holiday with his family, including his ailing son Tiny Tim. Dick Billingsley voices Tiny Tim, while Clarence Nash voices Donald Duck as Scrooge's nephew Fred.

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Patricia Parris voices Daisy Duck as Scrooge's lost love, Isabelle. Hal Smith plays the deceased Jacob Marley as Goofy, bringing his signature clumsy demeanor to the role. Jiminy Cricket, voiced by Eddie Carroll, serves as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Willie the Giant, voiced by Will Ryan, appears as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Pete, also voiced by Will Ryan, is shrouded in a cloak as the Ghost of Christmas Future.

History Of TV Broadcasts And Ratings

Animated holiday specials remain staples of the season, with many classics rerunning annually. While shows from the 1960s like Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Christmas air frequently, Mickey's Christmas Carol has been less common on television. The special began airing annually on NBC starting in 1984, according to D23's database.

The 1983 release was critically acclaimed, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Short Film. It currently holds a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This November 2026 broadcast introduces the film to a new generation that did not grow up with its previous annual airings on other networks.

ABC's Expanded 2026 Holiday Schedule

Mickey's Christmas Carol serves as the kickoff for ABC's 2026 holiday lineup. The network will follow the animated special with airings of Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, The Santa Clause, Home Alone, Die Hard, and the 35th Anniversary of Father of the Bride. Additional titles include Santa Clause Is Comin' to Town.

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Television premieres in the schedule include Mufasa: The Lion King and The Fantastic Four: First Steps making their network debuts. Scripted comedies Abbott Elementary and Scrubs will feature holiday episodes. Reality programs Press Your Luck, Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Family Feud, and America's Funniest Home Videos will also air special content.

Future Specials And New Year Events

Other specials in the lineup include CMA Country Christmas, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026, the Holiday Spectacular, and the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. After Christmas, ABC will shift focus to the AKC National Championship Dog Show Special and The Year: 2026.

The holiday programming block will culminate with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027. This event will ring in the new year for millions of viewers. The return of Mickey's Christmas Carol demonstrates ABC's commitment to family-friendly classics alongside modern hits.