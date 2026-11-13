Mickey Mouse Star New Holiday Special With Exclusive Christmas Music Video

Disney Jr. and Disney+ release the new Mickey Mouse holiday special featuring original songs. The exclusive music video premieres ahead of the Thanksgiving day broadcast.

Mickey Mouse is returning to the screen for a festive holiday adventure with a new exclusive music video titled "Ho-Ho-Home for Christmas." This musical number serves as the first look at an upcoming special that is scheduled to premiere on Thanksgiving day, which falls on Nov. 26, on the Disney Jr. channel. Following the linear broadcast, the complete program will become available for streaming on Disney+ the very next day.

New Holiday Special Details

The upcoming special features two original songs written by Keith Harrison Dworkin. In addition to the primary track, the soundtrack includes a second song titled "Favorite Christmas Feeling." These musical numbers are designed to drive the narrative forward as Mickey prepares for a solo holiday mission. The composer has crafted music that fits the cozy yet adventurous tone of the story, ensuring the songs resonate with the festive spirit of the season.

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Plot And Character Dynamics

During the exclusive music video, Mickey is eager to celebrate Christmas with Minnie Mouse and the rest of their friends at their shared home. He anticipates a joyous gathering with the gang, but his plans take an unexpected turn when the rest of the crew is not there. Mickey eventually gets exactly what he wanted, but he must face the solitude of the situation alone. This setup creates a humorous contrast between his initial excitement and his subsequent isolation.

Home Alone Parody Elements

The storyline draws clear inspiration from the classic film Home Alone, which stars Macauley Culkin as Kevin McAllister. Like Kevin, Mickey is left behind when his family and friends depart on a European vacation over Christmas break. However, the threats Mickey faces are tailored to the Disney universe. Instead of fighting human burglars like "The Wet Bandits," played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in the original movie, Mickey battles a raccoon and a weasel. These animal antagonists replace the dangerous human duo found in the cinematic parodies.

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Supporting Characters And Locations

Despite being left behind, Mickey is not entirely without assistance during his solo mission. His loyal companion, Pluto the dog, remains at the house to provide backup and support. This dynamic echoes the animal helpers often found in animated tales, offering protection and companionship. Additionally, the special introduces a visit to the world-famous Ice Palace, a key location in the narrative that expands the scope of Mickey's adventure beyond the immediate home setting.

Streaming Release Schedule

Viewers can access the content through two major platforms in late November. The Disney Jr. broadcast marks the official premiere on Nov. 26. Subsequently, the digital streaming version arrives on Disney+ on Nov. 27. This staggered release allows audiences to watch the event either through traditional television or on-demand streaming services. The holiday timing ensures the special is available just in time for the broader Christmas season celebrations.