Mickey Guyton's Stirring National Anthem at NBA Finals Highlights Deep-Rooted Inspiration

Country singer Mickey Guyton's powerful performance of the U.S. national anthem at the 2026 NBA Finals in San Antonio drew on a lifelong inspiration stemming from a childhood experience watching LeAnn Rimes, connecting personal history with a major sporting event.

Mickey Guyton , the acclaimed country music artist, performed the United States national anthem prior to game five of the 2026 NBA Finals on Saturday, June 13.

The game, held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, featured the hometown Spurs facing off against the New York Knicks. Guyton delivered a powerful rendition, utilizing her natural country twang to create a stirring interpretation that culminated in a triumphant high note on the word 'free' in the anthem's final line. This performance follows her recent appearance at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 51st Annual Gracie Awards on May 19 in Beverly Hills, California.

Guyton's connection to the anthem runs deep, tracing back to her childhood in Arlington, Texas. She credits a specific moment-watching a young LeAnn Rimes perform the anthem at a Texas Rangers baseball game-as the spark that ignited her own musical aspirations, a memory she describes with vivid, bittersweet clarity





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Mickey Guyton NBA Finals National Anthem Leann Rimes Country Music

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