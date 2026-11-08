Mickey 17 Hits Hulu and Disney+ on November 23, 2026, as Bong Joon Ho Follows Up Box Office Flop

Bong Joon Hos sci fi film Mickey 17 streams on Hulu and Disney Plus starting November 23, 2026, following its theatrical run.

Bong Joon Ho's ambitious science fiction film Mickey 17 officially premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on November 23, 2026. This date arrives in exactly three weeks from the current news cycle, marking the film's long-awaited transition from theaters to streaming platforms. The release provides global audiences with direct access to the movie after its theatrical window concluded earlier this year. Viewers can now stream the complete feature without waiting for further physical media releases or delayed regional rollouts.

The film centers on an expendable worker named Mickey, portrayed by Robert Pattinson, who joins a space expedition to escape debt to loan sharks on Earth. Mickey accepts the most dangerous roles on the mission because the crew can print a new copy of him if he dies. The narrative intensifies when an eighteenth version of Mickey is accidentally created while his predecessor is still alive. This duplication creates significant conflict during the mission.

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The expedition crew faces threats from aliens native to the ice planet they have arrived on. Alongside Pattinson, the film features Steven Yeun and Naomi Ackie as Mickey's peers, named Timo and Nasha. Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette play the expedition leaders, Kenneth and Ylfa Marshall. Ruffalo portrays a satirical politician in charge of the mission, adding a layer of political commentary to the sci-fi adventure.

Bong Joon Ho directed Mickey 17, marking his first directorial feature film since his acclaimed 2019 movie Parasite. The film is an adaptation of the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, with Bong serving as both director and writer alongside Ashton. The movie received positive critical reception, holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of 77% from critics and a 73% audience score. While it was not as monumental a return for the director as some fans had anticipated, the film maintained a strong reputation for its storytelling and visual style.

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Despite the positive reviews, Mickey 17 experienced financial difficulties during its theatrical run. The movie grossed $133.5 million worldwide against a reported budget of $118 million. This performance resulted in a significant financial loss for the studio, placing it in the category of a major flop. The box office results contrast sharply with Bong Joon Ho's previous hit Parasite, which grossed $258.5 million on a budget of only $11 million.

The genre blend of science fiction, comedy, and adventure did not translate to the expected commercial success in theaters. The film's runtime is 137 minutes, and it was originally released in theaters on February 28, 2025. The streaming debut on Hulu and Disney+ is viewed as a new opportunity to reach audiences who missed its theatrical run. This move allows the film to find its audience through the convenience of home viewing platforms.

Bong Joon Ho is preparing for his next project, an animated feature titled Ally. This movie is slated for release in 2027 and will star Alex Jayne Go in the lead role. The supporting cast for Ally includes Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Ayo Edebiri, Finn Wolfhard, and Rachel House. This upcoming project signals a departure from live-action films for the director.

The November 23, 2026, date on Hulu and Disney+ provides a convenient way to access the film for those who missed its theatrical run or wish to rewatch it. The film remains a notable entry in Bong Joon Ho's filmography, offering a unique take on science fiction themes. Fans can revisit the expendable worker story as the director transitions to his next animated endeavor.