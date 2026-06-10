Mick Jagger Surprises Pubgoers with Impromptu Performance as Rolling Stones Announce New Album

Sir Mick Jagger delivered a surprise live performance at a small Oxfordshire pub, altering lyrics of a traditional song. Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones are set to release their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues, next month. The rocker also faced a police intervention at a wrap party in Italy for his new film role.

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger delivered an unexpected musical treat to patrons of a modest Oxfordshire pub, The Half Moon, on Sunday evening. According to eyewitnesses, the legendary singer spontaneously joined an Irish band already performing, delivering a brief but memorable set to a small, initially unsuspecting crowd.

His song choice was the traditional folk tune Handsome Molly, though he humorously altered the lyrics, swapping London for Dublin. One pubgoer recounted the surreal moment to The Sun, explaining that a small group approached the musicians and that only a few people recognized the global icon, making the performance an intimate, almost secret affair for most present. This impromptu pub appearance underscores Jagger's continued passion for live music, separate from the scheduled activities of his iconic band.

The Rolling Stones, who have not embarked on a tour since 2024, are preparing to release their twenty-fifth studio album, titled Foreign Tongues, on July 10. The lead single, In the Stars, alongside another track called Rough and Twisted, premiered across streaming platforms and YouTube on May 5, 2026, marking a significant new chapter for the enduring rock act. Separately, Jagger's recent professional and personal activities have drawn media attention.

Last month, a wrap party for the upcoming Gothic drama Three Incestuous Sisters, held on the Italian volcanic island of Stromboli and attended by co-stars Dakota Johnson, Josh O'Connor, and Jessie Buckley, was abruptly terminated by local police following a noise complaint. The complaint was lodged by Riccardo Gullo, the mayor of the neighboring island of Lipari. Reports indicate that Jagger and the cast were met with "perplexity mixed with hilarity" at the police arrival.

The following day, Jagger departed Stromboli via private helicopter. The incident sparked a defensive response from Rosa Olivia, the head of tourism for the Aeolian Islands, who criticized Mayor Gullo's intervention as punitive rather than supportive of the local economy, which heavily relies on film tourism. The movie, directed by Alice Rohrwacher and based on a 2005 visual novel, also features Saoirse Ronan and Isabella Rossellini.

Jagger plays the role of a lighthouse keeper, the father of O'Connor's character, and had been spotted filming on the remote island prior to the party





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Mick Jagger Rolling Stones Surprise Performance Pub Oxfordshire New Album Foreign Tongues Three Incestuous Sisters Stromboli Film

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