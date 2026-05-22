Mick Jagger's latest movie crew called up by police after noise complaint

The wrap party for the latest movie featuring Sir Mick Jagger, Dakota Johnson, Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley was reportedly broken up by police on Wednesday evening due to a noise complaint by the mayor of nearby island Lipari. The team included Jagger, 82, who plays O'Connor's lighthouse keeper father in the drama 'Three Incestuous Sisters'.

The wrap party for Sir Mick Jagger , Dakota Johnson, Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley's latest movie was reportedly broken up by police on Wednesday evening.

Rolling Stones legend Mick, 82, was revealed earlier this week to be playing the role of O'Connor's lighthouse keeper father in the drama Three Incestuous Sisters, with the singer recently spotted filming on the set of remote Italian island Stromboli. The bash was said to have been unceremoniously broken up due to a noise complaint from Riccardo Gullo, the mayor of nearby island Lipari, with Sir Mick and his co-stars meeting the police's arrival with 'perplexity mixed with hilarity'





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Mick Jagger Three Incestuous Sisters Noise Complaint Police Intervention Production Company

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