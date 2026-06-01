Mick Jagger Hints at Rolling Stones Tour in 2027

Mick Jagger has expressed his desire to go on tour with the Rolling Stones, despite previous plans being scrapped due to Keith Richards' unavailability.

Mick Jagger has expressed his desire to go on tour with the Rolling Stones , despite previous plans being scrapped due to Keith Richards ' unavailability. The band had planned a U.K. and European stadium tour in 2026, but it was cancelled in late 2025.

However, Jagger's latest comments suggest that a tour may still be possible in the near future. In a separate development, the Stones' new album, 'Hackney Diamonds,' is set to be released on July 10 via Polydor/Universal Music. The album was recorded in less than a month at Metropolis Studios in West London with producer Andrew Watt. The record features a collaboration with Robert Smith of The Cure, which came about by chance at an industry event.

Smith has spoken highly of his contribution to the album, calling it 'really exciting.

' The album also includes previously released tracks 'Rough and Twisted' and 'In the Stars,' as well as a cover of the late Amy Winehouse's 'You Know I'm No Good. ' The full tracklist was revealed earlier this month with song titles appearing on streaming devices listed in various foreign languages. The Stones' previous album, 'Hackney Diamonds,' debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in 2024, marking the band's highest chart position in the U.S. since 1994.

The band's guitarist Ronnie Wood has been touring with the Stones alongside Jagger, and the two have been discussing the possibility of a tour. Jagger has hinted that a tour may be possible as soon as possible, but has also tempered expectations by saying that it may not happen this year. The comments come after the band's guitarist Keith Richards hinted at a potential return to the road in 2027, and Jagger's latest remarks add weight to that possibility.

The Stones have been working on new music and have been touring with various artists, including Ronnie Wood, who has been touring with the band alongside Jagger. The band's guitarist Keith Richards has been touring with the Stones alongside Jagger, and the two have been discussing the possibility of a tour. Jagger has hinted that a tour may be possible as soon as possible, but has also tempered expectations by saying that it may not happen this year.

The comments come after the band's guitarist Keith Richards hinted at a potential return to the road in 2027, and Jagger's latest remarks add weight to that possibility. The Stones have been working on new music and have been touring with various artists, including Ronnie Wood, who has been touring with the band alongside Jagger. The band's guitarist Keith Richards has been touring with the Stones alongside Jagger, and the two have been discussing the possibility of a tour.

Jagger has hinted that a tour may be possible as soon as possible, but has also tempered expectations by saying that it may not happen this year. The comments come after the band's guitarist Keith Richards hinted at a potential return to the road in 2027, and Jagger's latest remarks add weight to that possibility





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