Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick Support Animal Charity in London

Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger and fiancée Melanie Hamrick attended a London charity gala for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and Pets As Therapy alongside Alan Cumming.

Rock icon Mick Jagger and his fiancée Melanie Hamrick made a rare joint public appearance at The Chancery Rosewood hotel in London on Wednesday. The couple attended an evening charity event organized by actor and comedian Alan Cumming to raise essential funds for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and Pets As Therapy. The gathering brought together notable figures, dedicated volunteers, and animal lovers for a night of advocacy and fundraising. Jagger, aged 83, presented a stylish figure in a velvet jacket layered over a black-and-white print shirt. Hamrick, 39, complemented the look with an effortlessly chic all-black ensemble and a gold clutch.

The Couple's Decade-Long Relationship

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick have been in a committed relationship since 2014, marking twelve years of partnership by the time of this recent appearance. The couple became engaged in 2023, though Hamrick publicly revealed the engagement in April of this year, noting it had occurred two or three years earlier. Their union began serendipitously when both the Rolling Stones and the American Ballet Theatre were on tour in Japan in February of 2014. Hamrick met Jagger backstage at a concert with a friend, and the two officially became a couple in June of that year.

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The pair share a son named Deveraux Octavian Basil, who was born in 2016. Deveraux is Hamrick's first child and Jagger's eighth child from previous relationships. Jagger is also the father of Karis, 56, with Marsha Hunt; Jade, 55, with Bianca Jagger; Elizabeth, 42, and James, 41, with Jerry Hall; Georgia, 34, with Luciana Morad Gimenez; and Gabriel, 28, with Luciana Morad Gimenez. Despite the significant age gap, Hamrick addressed public commentary on their relationship dynamics in a September 2024 interview with The Times of London.

Focus on Animal Welfare Charities

The primary objective of the London gala was to support Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and Pets As Therapy, two organizations focused on animal welfare and therapeutic companionship. The event featured prominent supporters including Sophie Hermann, Dr. Rhona Eskander, and Tori Cadogan, who joined the couple and Cumming to honor the cause. These charities rely on public donations and community involvement to provide care for abandoned animals and to facilitate therapy sessions for humans. The attendees worked together to create a supportive environment that highlighted the importance of these vital services.

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Alan Cumming appeared in great spirits throughout the evening, leading the charge for the charitable causes. The event served as a platform to highlight the impact of animal therapy on human mental health and the ongoing needs of shelter animals. By attending, high-profile figures helped draw attention to the organizations and encouraged further contributions from the public. The night underscored the growing intersection between celebrity influence and grassroots animal welfare initiatives.

Jagger's Recent Musical Activities

Despite his focus on charitable duties in London, Jagger has remained active in his musical career and public engagements. Earlier this year, the Rolling Stones frontman surprised patrons at a tiny Oxfordshire pub with an impromptu performance. He joined an Irish band at The Half Moon pub in Dublin, singing Handsome Molly with altered lyrics. A witness described the surreal experience of watching Jagger perform alongside a small, unaware crowd, noting that few realized they were in the presence of the rock legend.

The Rolling Stones are preparing to return to the studio for new material after a long hiatus. The band, which has not toured together since 2024, is scheduled to release a new album titled Foreign Tongues in July. This upcoming record will mark the group's twenty-fifth studio album, continuing a decades-long legacy of musical innovation. Jagger and Hamrick's public appearances continue to reflect a balance between personal life, charitable advocacy, and enduring professional commitments.