Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick Attend Charity Event in London

Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and fiancée Melanie Hamrick attended a London charity gala for animal welfare, joining host Alan Cumming for an evening of fundraising.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, made a rare joint public appearance on Wednesday evening at The Chancery Rosewood in London. The couple attended a benefit gala hosted by actor and comedian Alan Cumming to raise essential funds for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the charity Pets As Therapy.

Charity Event Details and Attendees

The event brought together a mix of notable figures, dedicated volunteers, and animal welfare advocates for a night of fundraising. Mick Jagger, aged 83, presented a stylish figure in a velvet jacket layered over a black and white print shirt. His partner, Melanie Hamrick, aged 39, wore an all-black ensemble complemented by a gold clutch. The pair appeared visibly happy as they supported the cause alongside other guests including Sophie Hermann, Dr Rhona Eskander, and Tori Cadogan.

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Relationship Timeline and Family Details

The couple has been together for twelve years after meeting during a serendipitous scheduling overlap when the Rolling Stones and the American Ballet Theatre toured Japan in February 2014. They became a couple in June of that year and welcomed their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016. Melanie revealed in April 2024 that the pair had actually become engaged two or three years prior, resolving earlier speculation about their status.

Public Perceptions and Age Gap Commentary

Despite the significant age difference between the rock icon and the choreographer, Melanie has addressed public curiosity with a focused mindset. In a September 2024 interview with The Times of London, she stated she does not dwell on others' opinions regarding their relationship. She emphasized that analyzing external judgments creates problems regardless of one's age, advocating for a life lived without such distraction.

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Musical Collaborations and Recent Performances

Their professional lives have also intertwined through creative projects, including a ballet titled Porte Rouge. This production featured choreography by Melanie set to music from Jagger's collaborations with guitarist Keith Richards. Jagger also recently stunned patrons at The Half Moon pub in Oxfordshire by joining an Irish band for a surprise performance of Handsome Molly, changing the lyrics to reference Dublin instead of London for the small crowd.

Rolling Stones Album Release and Future Plans

Looking ahead, the Rolling Stones are preparing to release their twenty-fifth studio album, Foreign Tongues, in July. This marks their first major album release and represents a significant milestone for the band following their last tour in 2024. The upcoming project continues the legacy of one of the world's most enduring rock groups while the members balance personal lives and charitable engagements.