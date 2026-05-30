Mick Jagger and David Beckham Watch Arsenal Take on PSG in Champions League Final Amid Controversial Handball Decision

Mick Jagger and David Beckham watched Arsenal face PSG in the Champions League final, with Jagger celebrating Arsenal's early goal amid controversy over a handball in the buildup. The match also featured a performance by The Killers.

Lifelong Arsenal fan and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger , 82, was seen celebrating wildly as his beloved team took an early 1-0 lead against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final held in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

The rock icon was seated in a hospitality box alongside former Manchester United and England star David Beckham, who appeared more reserved and could be seen laughing at Mick's exuberant reactions. Mick was accompanied by his nine-year-old son Deveraux, whom he shares with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick. While Deveraux sported an Arsenal jersey, Mick opted for a stylish blue suede blazer over a crisp white shirt, a far cry from typical football attire.

The two British icons shared a box, with Mick fully immersed in the game, gesturing and jumping as the Gunners pressed for more goals. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with Arsenal fans far outnumbering their Parisian counterparts, having traveled in droves after the team secured their first Premier League title in 22 years just a week earlier.

The victory over Manchester City had sparked massive celebrations across north London, and the momentum carried into the Champions League final as Arsenal sought to complete a historic double. Mick Jagger grew up in Dartford and developed a passion for football during his youth in London, eventually adopting Arsenal as his club despite not being from north London.

He has been a fixture at Arsenal matches for decades, both at the old Highbury stadium and the Emirates, and is frequently listed among famous Arsenal supporters such as Idris Elba, Lewis Hamilton, and Daniel Kaluuya. His dedication was evident as he cheered every tackle and pass, occasionally turning to Beckham to share his excitement.

David Beckham, a Manchester United legend, was present partly due to his son Romeo, who is an avowed Arsenal fan and has even trained with their youth team. Beckham has previously joked about not understanding how Romeo ended up supporting Arsenal, attributing it to meetings with Arsene Wenger and players. After Arsenal clinched the Premier League title, Romeo made sure to rub it in with a FaceTime call to his father.

Beckham, ever the diplomat, wore a neutral expression but seemed genuinely amused by Mick's antics. The pair represent two generations of football royalty, with Mick's rock-and-roll energy contrasting Beckham's polished demeanor. The Champions League final also featured a pre-match performance by The Killers, who delivered a high-energy set of their stadium anthem hits like Mr Brightside and When You Were Young, chosen for their strong association with football crowds.

The band frontman Brandon Flowers worked the crowd, leading singalongs that echoed around the Puskas Arena. On the pitch, Arsenal took the lead when Kai Havertz scored from a tight angle after a buildup that included a deflection off Leandro Trossard. Replays showed the ball struck Trossard's arm before reaching Havertz, sparking outrage among rivals and fans who felt the goal should have been disallowed for handball.

The decision stood after a brief VAR check, adding to a narrative that Arsenal benefited from multiple refereeing errors this season. Earlier in the campaign, a study revealed that Arsenal gained more points from refereeing mistakes than any other Premier League team, with seven errors in their favor, including three ungiven penalties and three missed red cards.

At halftime, pundit Martin Keown, a former Arsenal defender, said the referee had a fantastic view but deemed it not a penalty in the spirit of the game, adding that tougher decisions have been given in the Champions League. Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool legend, admitted from a biased standpoint he did not think it was a penalty. The controversy overshadowed Arsenal's bright start, as PSG pushed for an equalizer before the break.

The match remained finely balanced, with both teams creating chances, but Arsenal's defense held firm. The result would determine whether Arsenal could cap off a dream season with European glory, while PSG sought to finally claim the trophy that has eluded them despite massive investment. As the second half began, Mick Jagger was seen gripping the railing, his eyes fixed on the pitch, a symbol of the passion that makes football the world's game





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