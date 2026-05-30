Mick Jagger and David Beckham Steal Show at Champions League Final Amid Controversial Handball Decisions

Arsenal legends Mick Jagger and David Beckham were spotted celebrating together as Arsenal took an early lead, but controversy over handball decisions overshadowed the match.

Lifelong Arsenal fan Mick Jagger celebrated the team's early lead as they took on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday.

The Rolling Stones rocker, 82, was seen alongside a more demure David Beckham, who laughed at Jagger's exuberant celebrations. However, Jagger's joy was short-lived as PSG equalized with a penalty from Ousmane Dembele. After winning the Premier League the previous weekend and celebrating their first title in 22 years, Arsenal faced the French team for European glory. The two British icons watched from a box, with Jagger fully engrossed in the game, excited about the 1-0 advantage.

Jagger was enjoying quality time with his nine-year-old son Deveraux, who he shares with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick. Dressed in a blue suede blazer over a white shirt, Jagger contrasted with his son's Arsenal jersey. Beckham appeared suave in a navy suit. Jagger, who grew up in Dartford, developed a passion for Arsenal despite not being from north London, and has been a recognized supporter for decades, often seen at Highbury and the Emirates.

His fandom is acknowledged by Arsenal communities and publications, alongside other famous fans like Idris Elba and Lewis Hamilton. Beckham, a Manchester United legend, has joked about his son Romeo's Arsenal support, which began after meeting Arsene Wenger and Arsenal players. Last week, after Arsenal's Premier League triumph, Romeo rubbed in the victory during a FaceTime call. The Killers headlined the opening ceremony with a high-energy set featuring stadium favorites like Mr Brightside.

The match sparked controversy when Arsenal's opening goal was allowed despite replays showing the ball hit Leandro Trossard's arm. The goal, scored by Kai Havertz after a clearance deflected off Trossard, stood, angering fans of rival teams. This followed reports that Arsenal benefited most from refereeing errors in the Premier League season, with seven mistakes in their favor, including three ungiven penalties and three missed red cards.

TNT Sports pundit Martin Keown defended the decision, saying the referee had a good view and that the handball was not intentional. The incident highlighted ongoing debates about handball rules in football.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Budapest was electric as Arsenal fans hoped to secure a historic double. Jagger and Beckham's presence added star power, with Jagger's animated reactions drawing attention on social media. The final promised to be a thrilling encounter between two top teams





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