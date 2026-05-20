Mick Cronin's Durable Journey As UCLA's Head Coach Is Reaching A Crucial Moment

Under the guidance of head coach Mick Cronin, UCLA has seen mixed results in the NCAA Tournament, coming close to major upsets but struggling to make a deep run. As the 2026 season approaches, Cronin's team faces the prospect of continued struggle or a resurgence, with key players and a potentially favorable draft order.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Mick Cronin is at a pivotal point in his tenure as UCLA's head coach. After arriving in Westwood, Cronin found early success with a memorable Final Four run during the COVID season, guiding the Bruins to the national semifinal as an 11th seed.

UCLA came within four seconds of forcing overtime against top overall seed Gonzaga before Jalen Suggs ended the run with a half-court three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Bulldogs to the national championship game. The program has not advanced past the Sweet Sixteen, and in each of the past two seasons, the Bruins have been eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Cronin has consistently recruited talented players, whether out of high school (Amari Bailey and Adem Bona) or through the transfer portal. The results on the floor, however, have not matched the caliber of the roster he has assembled





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Mick Cronin UCLA Bruins NCAA Tournament Final Four Run Recapping Past Seasons Talented Players Draft Class Perry Booker Catch-And-Shoot Threat Perimeter Defender

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