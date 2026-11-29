Matvei Michkov was out for a second straight game, but this time it was because of an illness.

After skating this morning in preparation for a return to the Flyers' lineup, Matvei Michkov missed Saturday night's game against the Islanders because of an illness.

Danny Briere emphasized that Michkov's absence was not related to anything other than the 21-year-old winger being sick.

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"Whoever interviewed him this morning, you better check your symptoms and be careful," the Flyers' general manager said with a smile from Xfinity Mobile Arena. "He was feeling a little under the weather overnight. This morning, he came in, skated to try to get through it, and then it took a turn for the worse this afternoon.