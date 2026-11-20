Sheriff's deputy Jax Gore faces felony charges after allegedly fabricating a home invasion to shoot her lover, revealing an affair and sparking an internal investigation.

Lasacia Gore, a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Michigan, has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies following a chaotic incident at her Eastpointe home on Monday, November 16. Prosecutors have revealed that Gore orchestrated a violent scene by staging a home invasion to cover up a personal betrayal involving her lover. The charges against the 34-year-old officer include discharging a firearm in a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, false report of a felony, lying to a police officer, and two counts of felony firearm.

Gore initially called police to report that an unknown intruder had broken into her residence and engaged in a physical fight with her boyfriend. She claimed she fired a single shot at the unidentified man but failed to hit him during the struggle. Authorities dismantled this fabricated narrative when investigators obtained text messages exchanged between Gore and the man she referred to as her lover. These digital communications proved that the individual was invited into the home and that Gore explicitly left the door unlocked for his entry.

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Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido issued a strong condemnation of Gore's actions, emphasizing the extreme danger posed by discharging a weapon during a private dispute. Lucido stated that firing a weapon in such circumstances puts lives at significant risk and can have devastating consequences for everyone involved. He also highlighted the troubling nature of attempting to mislead law enforcement about the true events that occurred inside the home.

The havoc at the Eastpointe residence began when Gore's boyfriend unexpectedly returned home. Gore allegedly informed her partner that the other man was an intruder, prompting the boyfriend to begin wrestling with the man. Unaware that the man was actually Gore's lover and not an enemy, the boyfriend operated under the assumption that they were both victims of a break-in. Throughout this violent confrontation, Gore allegedly fired her weapon at the man, further escalating the dangerous situation.

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The boyfriend never suspected that Gore was cheating on him during the confrontation. He believed his partner's claim that the other man was an intruder and never suspected the affair. This deception allowed Gore to manipulate the immediate response to the crisis, creating a chaotic environment where violence was used as a tool against her own partner. The swift response by police to uncover the truth through digital evidence highlights the evolving methods used to detect fraud and deception in criminal investigations.

Gore was taken into custody at the Macomb County Jail following her arrest. She was subsequently released after posting a $30,000 bond. During her arraignment hearing on Wednesday, Gore pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. She is scheduled to appear in court again on December 2 to face the legal proceedings that will determine the severity of her punishment.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are aware of the incident and the criminal charges authorized by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. The department described the event as an off-duty incident that occurred on November 16, 2026, in Eastpointe, Michigan. The Sheriff's Office stated that consistent with established policies and procedures, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal process and any subsequent administrative review.

This incident raises significant questions about the internal standards and oversight within the Sheriff's Office. The arrest of a law enforcement officer accused of such deceit has drawn attention to the vetting and monitoring of deputies, particularly regarding their conduct off-duty. The department intends to adhere to its protocols while the criminal case proceeds through the judicial system.

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Cases involving fabricated emergencies and gun violence underscore the importance of rigorous investigation and accountability. The integrity of criminal investigations is paramount, and those who engage in conduct that undermines public safety and trust must be held accountable. The outcome of Gore's trial will likely influence how similar cases are handled in the future.

The impact of this incident extends beyond the immediate legal charges and affects the reputation of the law enforcement agency. It challenges the trust placed in its members by the community. The administrative leave serves as a precautionary measure to ensure impartiality and maintain public confidence in the department's ability to enforce the law fairly and effectively.