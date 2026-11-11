Oregon Favored by 11.5 Points Over Struggling Michigan in Autzen Showdown

Kyle Whittingham's Michigan Wolverines, at 5-4 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play, face the No. 23 Oregon Ducks in Eugene with their offense and first-year season under scrutiny.

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks prepare to host the struggling Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, entering the matchup as an 11.5-point favorite. This game represents a critical opportunity for Oregon to maintain its momentum and stay relevant in the tight race for College Football Playoff positioning.

Michigan arrives in Eugene with a 5-4 overall record and a 2-4 mark in Big Ten play following a disappointing 15-6 home loss to the Michigan State Spartans. The defeat has left the Wolverines searching for answers in their first season under head coach Kyle Whittingham, who faces immense pressure to reverse the program's downward trajectory.

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Whittingham's arrival in Ann Arbor brought high expectations after his successful tenure at Utah, but those hopes have significantly diminished. The team is now navigating significant internal challenges, including offensive inconsistencies and uncertainty at the quarterback position heading into this hostile road environment.

Dan Lanning, Oregon's head coach, acknowledged the difficulty of facing Michigan despite their current struggles. He praised the Wolverines' defense as potentially the best unit the Ducks have faced this season and highlighted their physical style of play. Lanning also noted Michigan's strong special teams performance and the talent remaining on their roster.

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Despite these compliments, Lanning admitted he had not closely monitored Whittingham until this week. He described Whittingham as a Hall of Fame coach who has won numerous games and expressed confidence that Michigan will be well-prepared for the challenge. Lanning focused primarily on addressing his own team's issues rather than analyzing his opponent's coaching strategies.

The Wolverine offense has been the primary source of concern throughout the season. After firing offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer following a loss to Illinois, the team has struggled to find consistency. New play-caller Jay Johnson has attempted to stabilize the unit, but results have remained mixed.

Quarterback decisions remain unresolved as Michigan prepares for the trip to Oregon. The team has started both Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr this season, with neither player providing a clear solution to the offensive woes. Underwood was benched after struggles against Minnesota and Penn State, while Carr's insertion has not improved the situation.

Michigan's defense remains a bright spot for the program, allowing an average of just 16.2 points per game. However, they surrendered 28 points in a 28-21 win over Rutgers on October 31, suggesting vulnerabilities that Oregon's offense may exploit. Defensive end John Henry Daley stands out as a key player, recording 28 tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble this season.

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Oregon's offense, led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, has shown signs of resurgence under Johnson. The Ducks aim to sustain this consistency against Michigan's tough defensive front. A victory would solidify Oregon's playoff chances, while a loss could derail their season aspirations.

This contest marks the first meeting between the two programs at Autzen Stadium since the Ducks joined the Big Ten. Historically, the series is tied 3-3, with Oregon winning three straight games. Michigan's last victory came in 1973 with a 24-0 shutout at the Big House.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time, with the game broadcast on FS1. The outcome will likely influence the final College Football Playoff rankings, making every drive and defensive stand crucial for both programs.

As the season winds down, the stakes are higher than ever for both teams. Oregon seeks to close out the regular season strong, while Michigan hopes to salvage pride and finish the year on a positive note.