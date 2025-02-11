Michigan Wolverines Top Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten Battle

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Michigan State Spartans by a double-digit margin on Sunday, snapping the Spartans' recent home winning streak. The Wolverines were led by freshman guard Syla Swords, who had a standout performance.

Michigan State women's basketball suffered a double-digit loss, 71-61, to their fierce rivals, the Michigan Wolverines , on Sunday at home. Junior forward Grace VanSlooten, elevated to the starting lineup, led the Spartans with 15 points, but it wasn't enough to secure the victory. Michigan State struggled offensively, shooting a dismal 31 percent from the field.

While they fared better from beyond the arc, connecting on 35 percent of their 3-point attempts, it wasn't enough to overcome the Wolverines' dominance. Graduate guard Julia Ayrault, the Spartans' leading scorer, had an off day, shooting just 20 percent from the field, but still managed to contribute 10 points. Michigan freshman guard Syla Swords proved to be the difference-maker for the Wolverines, racking up 19 points, six assists, and six rebounds in 37 minutes of play. This loss marks the Spartans' second consecutive home defeat after winning their first 10 games at the Breslin Center. Their previous setback came against the Oregon Ducks. For Spartans coach Robyn Fralick, this defeat represents her first loss to the Wolverines. Fralick had previously swept the in-state rivalry in her first season, including a decisive victory in their first matchup this season. Despite the loss, Michigan State retains a slight half-game advantage over Michigan in the Big Ten standings. The Spartans currently hold the No. 6 spot with an 8-4 conference record, dropping two spots from No. 20 to No. 22 in the national rankings. The Wolverines, however, remain on the outside looking in, receiving six votes in the latest poll. Michigan State faces a challenging stretch ahead, with three of their last six games against top-10 teams. This includes a West Coast road trip to Los Angeles, where they will take on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and the No. 6 USC Trojans. Following that, the Spartans will have to face the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes, a team they haven't defeated since 2020, having lost the last six encounters. The Spartans will look to get back in the win column when they host the Wisconsin Badgers, who are struggling with a 2-11 record in Big Ten play, on Wednesday at the Breslin Center.





