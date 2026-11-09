Michigan Wolverines Stock Report: 3 Players Rising, 3 Falling After Stunning Loss to Michigan State

Michigan entered this game with an outside chance at the college football playoffs. They were 5-3 with Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State still on the schedule. They

Tommy Carr scrambles but gets tripped up and sacked by the Michigan State defense during the second half | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Michigan entered this game with an outside chance at the College Football Playoff.

They were 5-3 with Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State still on the schedule. They were playing at home against a 2-5 Michigan State team that's only wins came against Toledo and Eastern Michigan in the early weeks of the season.didn't even want to be there. Let's dive into who played well in this game below, and who didn't. John Henry Daley returned after missing a couple of games due to an injury.

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He certainly came back with a vengeance, racking up two sacks in the first half with one of them being a strip sack. He finished with 7 total tackles in what was a really nice performance. Michigan's defense clearly has a better pass rush when he's on the field so it was good to see him back out there and making an impact for this defense. Jordan Marshall's performance this season has been nothing short of odd.

He looked really good last season, albeit in a different offense, as the backup to Justice Haynes. This season he's looked nothing like that, and this game was a perfect example. He got the start, but only got to carry the ball two times for 4 yards. It also wasn't clear that he was hurt, so why he got essentially benched is an open question.

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Outside of an injury, I have no idea why he would've gotten benched. He's a captain on this Michigan football team and despite the tough season, he's been a good leader for this offense. The carries he normally gets went to Bryson Kuzdzal in this game. The whole running back rotation in this game was very puzzling, and it starts with Jordan Marshall.

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray can’t hold onto the punt as Michigan's Zeke Berry stops him | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Zeke Berry was one of the few players who looked like they wanted to be there. He was clearly playing juiced up and energized, and that was nice to see from the senior. He was good in both coverage and at laying the wood.

He made several nice plays in coverage, and also made some nice tackles in run support. He finished with 7 tackles which is tough to do as a cornerback so it was a good performance from Zeke Berry in this one. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. Tommy Carr never looked comfortable in this game. He missed his first pass attempt high, and it deflected off of JJ Buchanan's hands into the air to be snatched by a Spartan defensive back for an INT. It was a trend for the freshman quarterback, who missed high several times in this game.

All the poise and accuracy he showed last week was nowhere to be found this week. He would go on to finish 14/26 passing with 138 yards and 2 INTs with 0 TDs. He also carried the ball 7 times for negative 19 yards, as Michigan State was able to take his legs away in this game. It was a clear step back for the true freshman, and a game he's going to want to forget.

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Michigan Wolverines linebacker Troy Bowles attempts to tackle Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Troy Bowles was all over the field once again in this game. The most memorable play he made was to "commit" a late hit out of bounds, despite the Michigan State ball carrier pulling him down by his facemask when he tried to disengage. If anything, it should've been an offensive facemask penalty.

It was a pretty bad call with the benefit of replay, so I don't hold that against Bowles by any means. In the rest of the game, Bowles was very active. He finished with 15 total tackles and also a couple of quarterback hits when he came as a blitzer. He's been playing really well this season, so much so that he'll probably have an NFL draft decision to make in a few weeks.

I wanted to pick the whole offensive line here, and I easily could've. Nathan Efobi was just so bad himself that it felt easier just to stick with one player. He missed multiple blocks at the point of attack, including a key one on a 3rd down and 1 in the red zone. He didn't even attempt to block the defensive tackle on an inside zone play, and it went about as well as you'd expect.

Savion Hiter got dragged down for a 1 yard loss and Michigan tried to kick the field goal but missed the chip shot. It was a very emblematic series for Michigan this season, and one where Nathan Efobi quite frankly hasn't looked like a playable guard at the Big Ten level for most of it. He should've been benched a long time ago if we're being honest.

Lucas is a University of Michigan Alumni who has worked as a sports scouting and video analyst, including covering Michigan football for the past three seasons.