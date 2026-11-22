Michigan loses to Villanova in the Players Era Classic despite Trey McKenney scoring 22 points as the team struggles with three-point shooting and turnovers.

The Michigan Wolverines traveled to Las Vegas for the Players Era Classic but returned home empty-handed after a defeat to the Villanova Wildcats. Michigan entered the contest as the heavier favorite due to Villanova's recent losses to Pittsburgh and Notre Dame, yet the Wolverines could not secure the victory needed to maintain their championship trajectory in the 2026 season. The loss forces head coach Mike Boynton Jr. to seek answers before the team's next series of games.

Trey McKenney Leads Scoring Despite Loss

Trey McKenney emerged as the top performer for Michigan, leading the team with 22 points and six rebounds. He was the sole bright spot for the Wolverines' perimeter shooting, hitting five of the team's seven three-point attempts out of 31 total attempts. McKenney shot 12-of-31 from the field, including his five deep shots, and settled into a productive offensive role despite dealing with foul trouble throughout the match.

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McKenney recorded four fouls in the game, which limited his minutes at times. His performance was particularly notable because he had to take on additional offensive responsibilities late in the contest. This shift occurred after point guard Elliot Cadeau fouled out of the game, leaving McKenney to carry a heavier load for the Wolverines' offense during the crucial final stretches.

Elliot Cadeau Struggles with Efficiency

Elliot Cadeau had a difficult outing, scoring 11 points on inefficient shooting while committing five turnovers that offset his five assists. He shot 0-for-4 from three-point range and finished the season at an average of 10 points with just 22 percent accuracy from deep. Cadeau struggled with decision-making, often waiting too long to drive to the basket for layups or settling for back-of-the-floor jumpers.

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Cadeau found some rhythm toward the end of the second half by attacking the rim against Villanova defenders. However, his inability to maintain efficiency throughout the game contributed to his early exit due to five personal fouls. The Wolverines needed both Cadeau and McKenney to step up after losing their previous top three scorers, but Cadeau's performance fell short of those expectations.

Gayle Jr. and Costello Provide Mixed Results

Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, missing only two shots that were not three-pointers. He grabbed seven rebounds, the second-highest total on the team, but tied Cadeau with five turnovers and missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. Gayle made the most of his opportunities inside the paint but struggled with ball security and perimeter accuracy.

Quinn Costello, usually a reliable scoring threat off the bench, had his worst performance of the season. The true freshman scored just five points and shot 1-for-6 from three-point range. Although he contributed five rebounds, his inability to hit outside shots significantly reduced his impact on the Wolverines' offense, leaving Michigan to hope this was an isolated incident.

Interior Defense and Foul Trouble Plague Wolverines

Moustapha Thiam recorded four blocks, providing a defensive presence in the paint, but he was an offensive liability. Thiam made only two of his seven shot attempts and accumulated four fouls, contributing to the team's general foul trouble. His counterpart, JP Estrella, also struggled with discipline, picking up four fouls during the contest.

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Michigan will now look to regroup and address these shooting and efficiency issues as they continue their 2026 campaign. The Wolverines must improve their three-point percentage and reduce turnovers to compete at a higher level against quality opponents. The loss to Villanova serves as a significant test for the team's resilience and ability to adapt under pressure.