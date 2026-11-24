Last week, news broke that Michigan and Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts had signed a MOU to become the Wolverines' new AD. He was expected to officially start on Dec.

However, things have changed, and as of Tuesday morning, Alberts will no longer become Michigan's AD. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Michigan informed Alberts he wasn't going to get the job.

The kicker is that it sounds like the Wolverines are still going to have to pay his buyout.

Also read Michigan coach Whittingham still good friends with Urban Meyer

"Trev Alberts has been informed by the search firm representing Michigan that he will not be the next athletic director there, per his attorney Tom Mars. Alberts got phone calls both last night and this morning confirming the news from the firm, per Mars. Alberts has signed a “contractually binding MOU” for the job, which requires Michigan to pay his full contract buyout,"and Michigan will owe that to him.

The former Nebraska star started his Athletic Director journey at Nebraska-Omaha, before taking the same job at Nebraska. He has been at Texas A&M since 2024. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Advertisement

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Following Michigan and Alberts' agreement for him to become the new AD, a deposition surfaced from Alberts during his time at Nebraska, which created some controversy. ," the Detroit News reported.

A lawsuit was filed by former Nebraska basketball player, Ashley Scroggin. She claimed that Nebraska failed to protect and properly investigate how she was groomed by an assistant basketball coach, Chuck Love, to carry on a secret relationship. Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021.

Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.