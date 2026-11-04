An analysis of the Michigan gubernatorial race reveals how voter rejection of anti-Muslim rhetoric against Abdul El-Sayed upholds the Founding Fathers' commitment to religious liberty and civic inclusion.

The decisive rejection of anti-Muslim prejudice in the Michigan gubernatorial race demonstrates a powerful affirmation of American democratic values. Abdul El-Sayed, the former Michigan Health Department Director and candidate, successfully overcame a campaign characterized by baseless attacks on his faith. This outcome stands as a testament to the enduring commitment to religious freedom embedded in the nation's history.

Historical Context of Religious Persecution

The Founding Fathers explicitly recognized freedom of religion and conscience for Muslims, Jews, Catholics, and other minorities from the nation's earliest days. Thomas Jefferson, in a letter dated March 24, 1784, to his aide Tench Tilghman, articulated a vision of liberty that contrasted the new nation's protections with the persecution faced in the Old World. He noted that the government of the United States gives no sanction to bigotry and offers no assistance to persecution.

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History shows that targeting individuals for their faith is not a new phenomenon in American politics. Prejudice against Catholics, Jews, and other non-white Protestant groups has occurred throughout the country's past. During the presidential campaign of John F. Kennedy, bigots warned that he would serve as a tool of the papacy. Simultaneously, American Jews were frequently and falsely accused of being greedy bankers and dangerous Communists, often within the same breath. Such hatred requires no logical consistency, allowing bigots to believe in dozens of contradictory impossibilities simultaneously.

Contradictory Smear Tactics Against El-Sayed

Abdul El-Sayed, an exemplary American citizen born in Rochester Hills and raised by an Egyptian Muslim father and a white Christian stepmother, became a physician and taught medicine. Despite his background and professional achievements, he was labeled a terrorist sympathizer by opponents. Mike Rogers, a former congressman who supported the Muslim Brotherhood government of President Mohammad Morsi in Egypt, accused El-Sayed of receiving support from Muslim Brotherhood fundamentalists.

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These accusations were factually incoherent. Muslim Brotherhood fundamentalists do not support the rights and values that El-Sayed champions. Furthermore, El-Sayed is a convinced capitalist, yet he was simultaneously accused of being a Communist. This contradiction mirrors the impossible charges launched at Jews by antisemites like Henry Ford, who claimed Jews were both greedy bankers and dangerous Communists. The smear campaign relied on a haze of hatred that ignored the logical impossibility of being both a Muslim Brotherhood supporter and a Communist atheist.

Impact of Detroit and Minority Voter Support

Attempts were made by critics to imply that African-American support for El-Sayed in Detroit and other majority-Black precincts was lukewarm. However, the vote from these communities was decisive in his performance. In majority-Black precincts, El-Sayed did exceptionally well, demonstrating that the electorate rejected the bigoted talking points promoted by right-wing factions. The power of these extremist voices was clearly diminished as their candidates failed across the board in the election.

While some Christian white nationalists recognized these sleazy tactics due to their own experiences with discrimination, right-wing Zionists were also prominent purveyors of the bigoted arguments used against El-Sayed. Their influence, however, appears to be waning. The voters' response indicates a strong preference for inclusivity over division, aligning with the Founding Fathers' vision of a government that requires only that citizens demean themselves as good members of society.

Reaffirmation of American Democratic Values

The defeat of such prejudice is described as the most American thing in the world, reflecting the nation's capacity for growth and moral clarity. The citizens of the United States have a right to applaud themselves for giving to mankind examples of an enlarged and liberal policy. Jefferson famously stated that all possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship, and that it is no longer toleration but an inherent right.

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This election result serves as a reminder that the rights of all groups, including Arab Muslims who consider themselves descendants of Abraham through Ishmael, are protected under the law. The government's role is to ensure safety under one's own vine and fig tree, without fear. The successful navigation of this campaign highlights the strength of the democratic process in filtering out irrational bigotry and affirming the rights of all Americans to practice their faith freely.