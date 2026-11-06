Michigan Uncle Sentenced For $100k Crowdfunding Heist By Nephew Roland Chatmon

Roland Chatmon and four co-conspirators face sentencing for kidnapping Curtis Dixon in September 2025. The plot targeted a $100,000 gift from influencer MDMotivator.

Five individuals in Michigan face federal sentencing for the brutal kidnapping and robbery of Curtis Dixon, an uncle who was targeted by his own nephew, Roland Chatmon. The conspiracy centered on stealing $100,000 that Dixon received after gaining viral fame for helping a seemingly blind TikTok influencer named Zachery Dereniowski. Federal prosecutors in Detroit announced this week that the group orchestrated a violent crime in September 2025 that involved arson, assault, and home invasion.

Viral Crowdfunding Triggered The Criminal Plot

Curtis Dixon became the center of international attention in August 2025 after offering assistance to Zachery Dereniowski, a social media personality known online as MDMotivator. At the time, Dereniowski was pretending to be blind for a video that would eventually amass more than 28 million followers on TikTok. Dixon, who was facing significant financial difficulties and considered pawning his wedding ring to make ends meet, accepted Dereniowski's offer of help.

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In response to Dixon's kindness, Dereniowski provided the man with over $100,000, a new vehicle, and various other gifts. The generosity was widely publicized across social media platforms, creating a trail of digital breadcrumbs that would soon attract criminal attention. Dixon also launched a GoFundMe campaign to support himself, further amplifying the visibility of his sudden financial windfall to the public eye.

Family Betrayal And Detailed Heist Mechanics

Roland Chatmon, aged 37, is Dixon's nephew. On August 24, 2025, Chatmon spoke with his brother, who was incarcerated at the time, about the uncle's newfound wealth. During a recorded jail call, the two brothers devised a plan to steal the money from Dixon, laughing about the prospect as they plotted. The conspiracy quickly expanded to include Leica Lopez Martinez, Ieasha Stroman, and Dneiqua Stroman, who agreed to participate in the crime.

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The execution of the plan began on September 1, 2025. One conspirator lured Dixon by requesting a ride, while Chatmon directed the vehicle from afar using a cell phone. Once the victim parked, the group carjacked him at gunpoint. They hog-tied Dixon and held him hostage inside his own truck while the others drove around, attempting to withdraw funds from his bank accounts.

Violence, Arson, And The Role Of Kenneth Anderson

The robbery escalated into extreme violence as the conspirators repeatedly pistol-whipped and beat the bound victim to extract more money. When the criminal gang sought additional funds, Dixon offered them a safe located in his home that contained cash. The group then transported the still-tied victim to his house, where Chatmon and Dneiqua Stroman broke in and stole the safe.

During the home invasion, the perpetrators also tied up Chatmon's aunt and left her confined in a bathtub. After securing the safe, the group returned to the truck and abandoned the victim on the ground next to his vehicle. They then set the truck on fire before fleeing the scene. Later, the group met with Kenneth Anderson, aged 54, who had previously pleaded guilty to money laundering. Anderson assisted the group in moving money from Dixon's Cash App account into their own personal accounts.

Arrests And Upcoming Sentencing For The Conspirators

The investigation moved swiftly, with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents raiding five homes across Detroit, Rochester Hills, and Pontiac just one month after the crime. All five suspects were taken into custody. Roland Chatmon pleaded guilty to kidnapping conspiracy and federal gun charges. Leica Lopez Martinez, aged 33, and Ieasha Stroman, aged 38, face the same charges.

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Dneiqua Stroman, aged 43, also faces kidnapping conspiracy and federal gun charges. Kenneth Anderson, 54, has already pleaded guilty to money laundering for his specific role in the financial fraud. Chatmon, Lopez Martinez, and the two Stroman women now face a minimum of seven years in federal prison, with penalties that could extend up to life behind bars.

Victim Impact And Ongoing Struggles For Curtis Dixon

Curtis Dixon has disclosed that he has not recovered all of the donated money and is currently struggling to find housing to rent. The betrayal by a family member left him emotionally devastated. He told WXYZ in Detroit that he was hurt by the realization that a relative was behind the attack, stating he expected street criminals to target him before a family member would.

Dixon expressed that he would rather be financially broke but happy than wealthy while constantly looking over his shoulder for threats. He emphasized the emotional toll of the event, noting that the trust of family was more valuable to him than the material wealth that was stolen. The case highlights the severe consequences of greed and the long-term psychological impact of violent crime on victims.