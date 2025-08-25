Michigan to Start True Freshman J.J. Underwood at Quarterback in Season Opener

Michigan Wolverines true freshman quarterback J.J. Underwood is set to become just the fourth true freshman to start a season opener for Michigan.

After weeks of anticipation, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is expected to be officially named the starter for the Wolverines' 2023 season opener against New Mexico. An official announcement is anticipated on Monday. With this news, underwood is poised to become only the fourth true freshman to ever begin a season as the starting quarterback for Michigan. The last time this occurred was in 2009 when Tate Forcier earned the starting nod.

While some might express concerns about a freshman quarterback handling the pressure of leading a prominent Big Ten program like Michigan, Underwood has exuded a remarkable level of confidence in the days leading up to the announcement. When questioned about his most anticipated on-field moment this season, Underwood declared, “Just shock the world. They’ve seen a lot of freshmen, but I feel like nobody’s seen a freshman like me.” This bold statement reflects Underwood’s unwavering belief in his abilities.This development marks a significant moment for Michigan football as they embark on their new season. All eyes will be on Underwood as he steps onto the field and takes on the challenge of leading the Wolverines to victory against New Mexico. The weight of expectations rests on his young shoulders, but Underwood seems fully prepared to embrace the spotlight and make his own mark on the program.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michigan Wolverines J.J. Underwood Quarterback Season Opener True Freshman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mature, Focused, Humble: Michigan's Bryce Underwood Isn't Your Average 17-Year-OldBryce Underwood's teammates expressed genuine awe in how the 17-year-old prodigy has carried himself since arriving at Michigan.

Read more »

Michigan Football teammate on QB Bryce Underwood: 'He's going to be a dawg'The Wolverines are banking on their freshman QB to live up to the hype.

Read more »

Lou Esposito raves about Michigan true freshman: 'He is an unbelievable athlete'The Wolverines might be loaded at the position, but his talent is undeniable.

Read more »

Days of 47: BYU to start true freshman Bear Bachmeier in season openerKSL.com BYU and college sports reporter

Read more »

Chaotic Start to Kansas State vs. Iowa State Marks True Return of College FootballKansas State. Iowa State. Dublin, Ireland. Muffed punt. We are so back.

Read more »

Carrie Underwood fully embraces traditional country living on her Tennessee farmCountry star Carrie Underwood has embraced her Tennessee farm, growing produce, raising livestock and canning foods while balancing her career as a performer.

Read more »