Michigan's football season ended with a 45-0 defeat at Ohio Stadium as the team struggled on both sides of the ball. The loss came during a turbulent week involving an athletic director search and uncertainty regarding coach Kyle Whittingham's future, with the program bowl eligible but facing potential leadership changes.

in 122 meetings of “The Game,” the container holding their postgame Chick-fil-A sandwiches caught fire as coach Kyle Whittingham and his players were trying to process a 45-0 drubbing at Ohio Stadium.

For a program that's still looking for an athletic director after it dropped out of a deal with Trev Alberts and still assessing Whittingham's future, the fire was a fitting conclusion to what could be one of the worst weeks in Michigan's history.

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“I didn’t see this coming at all. It was an embarrassment. I can’t tell you there was anything positive to take away from that game because there wasn’t,” he said. Michigan's offense continued to struggle and was held to 150 yards.