Michigan Still Owns Ohio State: The Rivalry Continues to Haunt Buckeye Fans

The Wolverines' recent victories in both basketball and football have intensified the pain for Ohio State fans, who are struggling to cope with the team's dominance in the heated rivalry.

Ohio State fans will never openly admit it, but they are definitely still feeling the sting of Michigan 's recent 86-83 victory in men's basketball. The win was significant for the Wolverines, helping solidify their position at the top of the Big Ten under first-year head coach Dusty May. But, as we all know, Ohio State 's struggles against Michigan extend far beyond the basketball court.

On the football field, the Buckeyes haven't tasted victory over the Wolverines since 2019, and the rivalry reached new heights of heartbreak for the Buckeye faithful on November 30th. That day, Michigan pulled off a stunning upset in Columbus as a three-touchdown underdog. The loss was so crushing that it even prompted Ohio State Representative Josh Williams to propose a bill making flag planting a felony in the state – a reference to Michigan's newfound tradition of planting the Block M flag at the 50-yard line after victories in Columbus. On Sunday, as the Wolverines took to the court in Columbus, a lone Michigan fan proudly sat amidst a sea of scarlet, a stark reminder to the Buckeye faithful that Michigan still claims ownership of the state. For Ohio State fans, the rivalry remains a source of pain, and there's no sign of that changing anytime soon.





