Michigan State's 2026-27 Roster Takes Shape with Jeremy Fears Jr.'s Return

Jeremy Fears Jr.'s decision to come back to Michigan State for the 2026-27 season completes a formidable roster for Tom Izzo, featuring a mix of star power and developing talent aiming to restore bench scoring depth and contend for a national title.

Michigan State's basketball program enters the 2026-27 season with a roster that appears largely set following the decision by star guard Jeremy Fears Jr. to return for another year.

Fears, who averaged 15.2 points and a nation-leading 9.4 assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign, was considered a potential mid-second-round pick in the NBA Draft but opted to stay in East Lansing, likely benefitting from the new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. His return makes him a frontrunner for Preseason National Player of the Year honors and solidifies Michigan State as a top contender.

With all recruits signed and the transfer portal quiet, the Spartans have few holes to fill, though they do have one remaining open roster spot that does not constitute an urgent need. Coach Tom Izzo now projects a potent starting lineup that blends star power with emerging talent. Fears will run the point, supported by a bench that includes a promising freshman, though that player may not start immediately.

The backcourt also features Jordan Scott, who showed flashes after moving into the starting five last season, and a versatile perimeter player in Jervis, a 6'4" two-guard who could eventually earn a starting spot. In the frontcourt, Coen Carr is poised to slide between small forward and power forward, bringing athleticism and highlight-reel dunks that energize the team. Carr's development as a floor-spacer could significantly elevate his impact.

A key storyline for Michigan State is the resurgence of its bench scoring. Last season, the Spartans fell to 178th nationally in bench points per game (21.2) after ranking seventh (33.6) in the 2024-25 championship season. The addition of depth, particularly through the freshman class, aims to restore the "strength in numbers" identity that once defined the program.

With Fears leading a talented core, Michigan State looks equipped to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, assuming continued growth from its young players and effective utilization of its available roster spots before the season tips off





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

College Basketball Michigan State Spartans Jeremy Fears Jr. Tom Izzo NCAA Tournament

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Election 2026: Tom Begich announces former USDA state director as Lt. Gov pickFormer Alaska Senate Minority Leader and one of the few democratic gubernatorial candidates Tom Begich announced Julia Hnilicka, a Biden appointee to the Alaska arm of the USDA, as his lieutenant governor in Fairbanks Wednesday evening.

Read more »

Michigan Coach Jernaro Gilford Singles Out Standout Cornerbacks Ahead of 2026 SeasonThe Wolverines should have a stellar secondary this season and it all starts with the corners.

Read more »

Utah football: Previewing the 2026 schedule with a look at Utah State, Iowa StateIt's officially under 100 days until Utah football kicks off its 2026 season.

Read more »

Michigan to the College Football Playoff in 2026?How might the Wolverines return to the College Football Playoff in 2026 with different records

Read more »