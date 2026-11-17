Michigan State has climbed to the No. 2 spot in the latest college basketball rankings following an 81-80 victory over Gonzaga, while Florida retains the top position with 56 first-place votes. Other notable movements include Virginia entering the top five, Texas crashing the top 10, and Texas Tech jumping to No. 9 to extend its home winning streak.

Michigan State has moved up to No. 2 following an impressive win over Duke, Virginia moved into the top five and Texas Texas crashed the top 10 in the The Spartans received three first-place votes from a 59-person media panel, climbing three places from last week.

Florida remained at No. 1 and had 56 first-place votes.beating No. 22 Gonzaga 81-80 Michigan State entered coach Tom Izzo’s 32nd season with high expectations behind a loaded roster led by preseason All-American Jeremy Fears. The Spartans blew out Quinnipiac and Toledo to open the season before facing their first big test against then-No. 2 Duke in Chicago.

Also read Michigan Wolverines Red Zone Report: Missed Opportunity Cost Michigan

Michigan State pushed around the Blue Devils and Fears was superb, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in “I really believe that we played our best basketball of the year, but we’re three games into the year, so big deal,” Izzo said. UConn had an impressive home win over Ohio State despite playing without forward Nik Khamenia, who will miss several weeks after undergoing foot surgery.

The Huskies also blew out Wagner last week, before Khamenia’s injury, and welcomed back Solo Ball to full-contact practice this week after offseason wrist surgery. Virginia has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 2022-23 after beating Bucknell and Maryland last week.

Advertisement

No. 7 UCLA continued its rise from No. 22 in the preseason poll, moving up two spots this week after setting a school record for margin of victory ina 20-point loss to Memphis No. 22 Gonzaga opened the season with a hard-fought win over Purdue in Las Vegas, but a collapse dropped the Zags eight places this week. Gonzaga led LSU by 13 with about eight minutes left in, but the Tigers rallied to set up Dent’s winning 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left.at Texas Tech dropping the Illini from No. 3 last week to No. 10.

The Red Raiders climbed seven spots to No. 9 by beating Illini for their nonconference home winning streak to 49 games. Memphis was the first team outside the poll last week and remained there despite beating a top-10 team. Texas A&M was the next team just outside the top 25 following a lopsided win over Oklahoma State. The Southeastern Conference has seven teams in the Top 25 after LSU moved in and Kentucky dropped out.

The Big Ten was next with three of the top 10 and six in the poll. The Big 12 had five ranked teams, the ACC had four, the Big East had two and Gonzaga gave the new-look Pac-12 one team in the Top 25.