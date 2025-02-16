Michigan State Downs Illinois for Izzo's Historic Big Ten Coaching Victory

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo achieved a career milestone, surpassing Bob Knight for most Big Ten wins by a head coach, as the Spartans secured a 79-65 victory over Illinois.

No. 11 Michigan State earned a hard-fought 79-65 road victory over Illinois on Saturday, delivering a special milestone for head coach Tom Izzo . With this win, Izzo achieved his 354th conference victory, surpassing the legendary Bob Knight for most Big Ten wins by a head coach in the conference's history. The Spartans' triumph was particularly impressive considering they faced a significant deficit in the first half.

Despite trailing by as many as 16 points, Michigan State mounted a strong comeback, fueled by a dominant performance from junior forward Jaxon Kohler. Kohler notched a career-high 23 points and secured a game-high 10 rebounds for a double-double, including a career-best four 3-pointers.The Fighting Illini initially established a commanding lead, jumping out to a 6-0 start and eventually stretching it to a 17-6 advantage after connecting on three consecutive three-pointers. Xavier Booker briefly narrowed the gap with a triple for Michigan State, but Illinois maintained control until the final 6 minutes of the first half. A pivotal and-1 from Coen Carr ignited a 13-0 run for the Spartans, featuring 7 points from Kohler, including a crucial basket from deep, and another bucket from Carr. Although Illinois answered with a three-pointer from freshman forward Will Riley, Kohler responded with another triple, keeping the momentum swinging in Michigan State's favor. Kasparas Jakucionis, however, ensured the Illini retained a slim lead heading into halftime with his second three-pointer of the half, giving him a game-high 13 points. Michigan State, determined to erase the deficit, started the second half with a 7-2 run, capped off by Kohler's fourth three-pointer, granting them their first lead of the game. The Spartans briefly extended their advantage before an 8-0 run by Illinois flipped the momentum once again. The game remained tightly contested for the next 8 minutes, with neither team managing to gain a significant edge. A pivotal and-1 from Jase Richardson broke the deadlock, propelling Michigan State to a 4-point lead. Carson Cooper's thunderous dunk further solidified their advantage, putting them up 7 with just over 3 minutes remaining. With less than 2 minutes on the clock, Kohler sealed the victory with another and-1, extending the Spartans' lead to a comfortable 10 points. This hard-fought win marked Michigan State's second victory over Illinois this season and improved their overall record to 20-5. They will face another challenging test at home on Tuesday when they host the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers





