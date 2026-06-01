Four-star wide receiver Samson Gash, committed to Michigan State, suffered an apparent hamstring injury during the MHSAA state final track meet. Despite a DNF in the 200m and a slowed 100m final, his immediate jogging suggests a minor issue. Gash's elite speed, highlighted by a state record and recent 10.75-second preliminary, makes him a candidate for early playing time. The Spartans' coaching staff praises his dynamic athleticism as he prepares for fall camp.

Samson Gash , a four-star wide receiver from Novi Detroit Catholic Central who has committed to Michigan State, experienced an apparent injury during the MHSAA state final track and field meet on Saturday.

The injury occurred while he was running the 200-meter dash in the preliminary round, resulting in a DNF (did not finish) listing. Later, he had to run the 100-meter final but could only manage a light jog, finishing in 30.44 seconds after having previously qualified with a 10.75-second run. While the exact nature of the injury is uncertain, a hamstring issue is considered likely.

The fact that he was able to jog immediately after the incident is a promising sign; a Grade 1 or 2 injury would probably not affect his participation in fall camp, but the situation warrants monitoring. Gash's speed is a major asset; his 10.75-second preliminary time was second overall, just 0.01 seconds behind champion Vernall Lee. He has previously run a 10.41-second state record as a junior.

Michigan State fought hard to secure his commitment, ranking him 40th among wideouts nationally and fifth in Michigan. His 247Sports composite rating is the third-highest among MSU's incoming freshmen, behind offensive tackle Collin Campbell and quarterback Kayd Coffman. Spartans quarterback coach and recruiting coordinator Plato猧h迪 commented on his speed, stating he is likely the fastest athlete in the state and among the fastest in the country, bringing dynamic athleticism that aligns with the program's goals.

Gash also shines on the football field, as seen in the 2025 Prep Bowl at Ford Field where he and teammate Hunter Stokes exchanged greetings with Detroit King players. Additionally, he returned a punt during a football game and scored a touchdown in the MHSAA Division 1 semifinals against East Kentwood, demonstrating his versatility and impact.

His track and field performance and football exploits underline his status as a highly sought-after recruit who is expected to contribute immediately at Michigan State. The injury, while concerning, appears minor based on early indications, and his elite speed remains his defining characteristic as he prepares to join the Spartans





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Samson Gash Michigan State Spartans MHSAA Track And Field Injury Wide Receiver Recruiting Speed Prep Bowl Football

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