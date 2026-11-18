The No. 16 Oregon Ducks prepare to travel across the country for their final regular-season road trip against the Michigan State Spartans. The Ducks desperately

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The No. 16 Oregon Ducks prepare to travel across the country for their final regular-season road trip against the Michigan State Spartans. The Ducks desperately seek to keep their win streak alive to make a case for an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff. The recent resurrection of the Oregon offense has propelled it during the recent stretch, with quarterback Dylan Raiola leading the way.

Also read Oregon Ducks Defeat Michigan 31-7 Behind Dylan Raiola's Career-Best Performance

Michigan State coach had nothing but praise for Raiola on Monday ahead of the matchup. Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “I just think he’s comfortable. I think he’s confident,” Fitzgerald said.

“He’s doing a really good job taking care of the football. Especially the last two weeks, I didn’t see him put, that I remember of watching the tape, him putting the ball in harm’s way. Using his feet a little bit more this past game to extend the play that led to some explosives and just really back-breaking plays. And he’s a complete quarterback.

He’s played a lot. ”Oregon has additionally made a change at play-caller since the start of the win streak. Offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer was fired on Oct. 25, and a familiar name, former Spartans offensive coordinator Jay Johnson, is now leading the Ducks’ play-calling efforts. Johnson served as the Spartans’ offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2023.

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Fitzgerald, who took over as the Spartans’ head coach this season, addressed what’s stood out about Oregon’s offense since Johnson started calling plays.

“Jay’s done a really good job. When you look at kind of what they’re doing, a lot of similarities but a little bit more of his personality,” he said.

“But Dylan’s the one playing at a really, really high level and executing. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect “I mean, these last two weeks in particular are just really outstanding games,” Fitzgerald said about Raiola.

“And he played really well against Northwestern three weeks ago, too, but the last two weeks have just been elite level quarterback play. He’s played outstanding. There’s no doubt. ” “And he’s got unbelievable weapons at every receiver position, tight end and multiple guys at both those positions and as good of a running back core as you’re going to see,” he continued.

“And then they’re really physical up front. It’s a complete offense. It’s very explosive. ” Raiola hasn’t turned the ball over during the Ducks’ three-game win streak.

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Instead, he’s thrown nine touchdowns and 934 passing yards during that stretch, while only being sacked twice. Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Michigan Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham turned heads before playing the Ducks with his comments on the program’s name, image and likeness playing a role in recruiting.

Fitzgerald went in a complete opposite direction, celebrating Lanning’s job building up Oregon’s roster.

“Coach Lanning has done a phenomenal job during his time at Oregon. As explosive of an offense talent-wise that we’ve seen all year,” he said.

“And then their defense is as locked down as anybody that we’ve seen. Really multiple in the kick game and just an all-around outstanding football team. Like I said, Coach Lanning does as good a job as anybody in the country. ” The Spartans’ coach was also asked about the Ducks’ team compared to Notre Dame and UCLA, two ranked opponents Michigan State lost to in 2026.

“I would put Oregon way above those two as far as talent,” Fitzgerald said. “Coach Lanning and his staff have done a phenomenal job recruiting and developing as good as anybody in the country. ”Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon.

She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.