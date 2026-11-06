Michigan Senator-Elect El-Sayed Targets RFK Jr Over Cyclospora Outbreak

Michigan Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed warns Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that his bar for support is high following the record-breaking Cyclospora parasite outbreak linked to lettuce.

Michigan Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed has issued a stark warning to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding the record-breaking outbreak of Cyclospora, a parasite responsible for severe gastrointestinal illness linked to contaminated lettuce. El-Sayed stated that he intends to hold the HHS Secretary fully accountable for the crisis, which disproportionately affected his home state during the summer months.

The Record-Breaking Cyclospora Outbreak Details

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures confirm that more than 12,000 people fell ill across 21 states from Cyclospora, marking the largest outbreak of this parasite ever recorded in the United States. The infection, which causes explosive diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting, was traced back to shredded lettuce sold at Taco Bell and other restaurants. This contaminated produce was imported from a Taylor Farms facility located in Mexico.

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While the CDC officially reported approximately 6,000 cases in Michigan, the epicenter of the crisis, state health authorities count a potentially far greater toll of more than 15,000 cases. The outbreak, which began with the first recorded cases in June, was declared over on September 11. Michigan also reported two deaths linked to the parasite, representing the only fatalities of the entire outbreak among individuals with underlying health conditions.

Political Friction Between El-Sayed and Kennedy

El-Sayed explicitly linked the severity of the crisis to previous administrative decisions, blaming cuts to the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC for leaving agencies scrambling to respond to the surge in cases. He told CNN on Thursday that nominating Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he characterizes as anti-science, to lead the HHS resulted in dangerous food safety failures in Michigan.

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The senator-elect emphasized that his stance is not about retribution but about ensuring accountability and solving systemic problems. He stated that his position is to assume he will not support Kennedy until proven otherwise, setting an extremely high bar for his cooperation. This conflict highlights deepening political tensions regarding public health management and regulatory oversight.

CDC Data and Public Health Context

CDC data reveals that the average age of those sickened in the outbreak was 47 years old, with 56 percent being female. The agency noted that the true number of cases was likely much higher, as many patients recovered at home without seeking professional treatment. Typically, the United States records only a handful of Cyclospora cases nationwide each year, and Michigan usually sees around 50 cases annually.

Cyclospora is typically spread through consuming food or water contaminated with human feces. The parasite causes symptoms that can persist for weeks or repeatedly return if left untreated. Fresh produce becomes contaminated when washed or irrigated with water containing human sewage. Most US cases are linked to international travel or imported produce from regions where the parasite is common, including Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

El-Sayed's Legislative Priorities and Future Actions

On the Sunday before the midterms, El-Sayed spoke about the crisis, declaring that one of his top priorities if elected would be passing legislation targeting the root causes of such outbreaks. He criticized the lack of safe lettuce in the United States and called for rebuilding the parts of the FDA responsible for ensuring food safety standards.

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El-Sayed argued that the CDC must be equipped to accurately count cases of foodborne illnesses to prevent future tragedies. This stance contrasts with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s earlier claims that the outbreak was under control by July and that staffing cuts had not hampered the response. The ongoing dispute underscores the urgent need for robust food safety infrastructure and transparent public health data in the wake of this significant health crisis.