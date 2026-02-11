Abdul El-Sayed Raises $2.4 Million After Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has unified top Democrats and raised a record $2.4 million after former rival Haley Stevens defected to Republican Mike Rogers. Other Democrats are also urging split-ticket voting for Rogers.

Democratic heavyweights including Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi have rallied behind Michigan US Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed following a dramatic defection by his former primary rival Haley Stevens, who endorsed Republican Mike Rogers on Sunday.

El-Sayed reported raising $2.4 million on Sunday, his largest single-day total, as the state party saw a surge in volunteer canvassers. El-Sayed and fellow Michigan Democrats scrambled on Monday to refocus attention on turning out voters for Tuesday's midterms. Speaking at Eastern Michigan University, El-Sayed made no mention of the controversy, emphasizing that his campaign is about voters.

Also read Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan Senate, Cites El-Sayed's Anti-American Positions

He said there is only one thing to control the outcome, which is to go vote, stressing that the focus must remain on mobilizing the electorate. Stevens' endorsement of Rogers after appearing alongside him at church prompted her expulsion from the state Democratic Party and drew strong condemnation from party leaders. Rogers personally reached out to Stevens over the weekend, according to a person with direct knowledge.

His campaign touted the defection on Monday, highlighting support from a former Democratic representative to sway undecided voters in one of the most closely watched races. The endorsement exposed lingering divisions within the Democratic Party over El-Sayed, who narrowly defeated Stevens by around 14,000 votes in an expensive August primary marked by disagreements over Israel and its war in Gaza. Stevens said her decision was based partly on El-Sayed's obsession with Israel.

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El-Sayed, who is Muslim, has been very critical of Israel. Her fiancé, Jason Turkish, who is Jewish, has also been critical of El-Sayed's criticism of the Jewish state. Several other Democrats are also supporting Rogers, including former Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat turned Independent, who called Rogers a personal friend and said he does support Mike Rogers.

I think Mike Rogers is a good person. I think he'll do a great job. Other Democratic endorsers include former Rep. Hansen Clarke, state Rep. Karen Whitsett, and prominent fundraiser David Kramer, the former finance chairman for Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Stevens. Democrat City Councilwoman Mary Waters is advising fellow party members to consider voting a split ticket on Tuesday to spur Rogers to victory over their party's own nominee.

She told The Post, There are a number of people that don't even know that they can split their ballot in the general election. Please don't feel as though that you cannot, if you liked Mike Rogers, that you cannot vote for him. You can, if you want to. Waters played coy when asked which Senate candidate was getting her vote but her intentions were clear.

I won't say who I'll be voting for, but I will be splitting my ticket, she responded with a smirk. Rogers said, Haley Stevens is not the first one to do this. She may be the most prominent one. There are elected officials, a Democrat County Sheriff who said this guy's position on defunding the police is so extreme, they can't do it.

The list continues. This is a pattern. When you have that many people out on him, people start to listen. Rogers' supporters describe him as someone they can work with. Waters said of Rogers, He's not egotistical. He's the type of person that listens, whereas El-Sayed is very headstrong. I believe he's so sensitive to the needs of the city of Detroit, she said, describing herself as impressed after a meeting with Rogers. He has been embraced by people here in this city.

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He wants those relationships. He's working hard to earn the votes from the people here in the city of Detroit. Rogers, 63, served in the US House for almost 15 years and has deep political ties in the state. El-Sayed, 42, is relatively new to the political scene.

His only other campaign is a failed bid for governor in 2018. Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel stated that the defection galvanized Democrats rather than changing the election results. Tensions had escalated over a planned unity event after disputes regarding Israel and campaign advertisements. Representative Debbie Dingell uninvited Stevens to avoid distractions at the event.

With over 2.3 million Michigan voters having cast ballots ahead of Tuesday's polls, both parties are watching closely. Early voting began in the state on October 24th, but more than half the population has yet to cast a ballot, per Rogers insiders who believe Stevens' backing could help sway more moderates on the fence.

A RealClearPolitics polling average has El-Sayed leading the Senate race by almost five points, but those polls were taken before the flood of Democratic endorsements for Rogers. Democrats remain ahead in all seven key Senate races heading into the midterms. The final days will determine whether the defection has any lasting impact on the outcome.