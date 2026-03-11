Michigan Senate Race: El-Sayed Leads Rogers in Final Polls as Voters Head to Polls

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed holds a lead over Republican Mike Rogers in the final polls of the Michigan Senate race, with voters citing Trump as a key factor as they cast their ballots.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed holds a measurable advantage over Republican Mike Rogers heading into the Michigan Senate midterm election. The final wave of polling data indicates a competitive race in the Great Lakes State, where voters are deciding the balance of power in Congress.

Both candidates have engaged in a high-stakes campaign to secure the crucial Senate seat that could determine majority control. The afternoon before Election Day, three voters on the streets of Rochester told Fox News Digital why they are backing former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers or his Democratic Senate opponent, Abdul El-Sayed. Michigan voters showed the swinginess of their state in conversations with Fox News the day before the midterm elections.

Also read Haley Stevens stuns Michigan Senate race by backing GOP’s Mike Rogers over El-Sayed

One former Democrat firmly backed GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers, while a lifelong Republican held his nose to vote for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat. After casting a ballot for Rogers, voter Marjorie Mehney said she was a Democrat years ago and would be embarrassed to be one today with candidates like El-Sayed representing the party.

However, she pointed out that El-Sayed has won over many voters in her hometown of Petoskey, located in Emmet County, where President Donald Trump won. Mehney told Fox News in downtown Rochester that the majority are Republican, but there is a great deal of signage for Abdul. She said it is very mixed and that they have never seen anything like the support going on with signs in front yards.

When asked if she knew why there had been a shift toward El-Sayed, she said she had no idea and called the momentum he is experiencing in her community a bit shocking. She said they are people she has known and never knew that they felt this way that Abdul does, adding that it is a little concerning.

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Mehney predicted that El-Sayed will prevail over Rogers on Tuesday, but warned that Michigan voters will come to regret sending him to the Senate. She said she voted for El-Sayed. Another voter, Wright, who described himself as a lifelong Republican, said he could not bring himself to vote for a Trump minion under any circumstances, referring to Rogers.

Rogers left Congress before Trump launched his first presidential campaign, representing Michigan's 8th District from 2001 to 2015, meaning he has no congressional voting record on Trump's legislative agenda across either of his two terms. However, as the Senate campaign entered its final stretch, Rogers has distanced himself with Trump on both issues.

In late September, he released an ad calling for a quick end to the Iran war, and in early October, another ad of his demanded an end to the Iran war. Wright said Rogers shifts on those issues were not enough to win his support. Wright argued that the GOP is too far toward Trump and that Mike Rogers won't stop it.

He said the litmus test is, are people willing to hold their nose and vote for Abdul because they are so appalled by Trump? Not that they like Abdul or are a progressive. Wright added that he does not think Rogers has sufficiently disavowed elements that he considers divisive.

Polling Data and Statistical Margins

Meanwhile, Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed spoke to his supporters at his last rally at The Majestic Theater on Nov. 2, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan. Polling Data and Statistical Margins El-Sayed leads in all recent surveys, though the size of his advantage varies significantly across different pollsters. A New York Times/Siena survey published on Sunday showed the Democrat with an eleven percentage point lead, placing him at fifty-three percent against Rogers at forty-two percent.

This poll surveyed one thousand eleven voters via cellular and landline telephones from October twenty-three to November first, carrying a margin of error of plus or minus three point six percentage points. Conversely, an October Insider Advantage poll revealed a much tighter race, with El-Sayed holding only a one-point lead over Rogers. That survey included one thousand two hundred likely voters polled between October twenty-one and twenty-two, featuring a two point eight point margin of error.

The results placed El-Sayed at forty-seven percent support and Rogers at forty-six percent, placing the outcome well within the statistical margin of error. Other major outlets reported similarly narrow or moderate leads for the Democrat. A Poll Vault/Emerson survey conducted from October thirty-one to November first found El-Sayed at fifty-one percent and Rogers at forty-five percent among five hundred likely voters. This data point carried a four point four percent margin of error.

An AtlasIntel poll placed El-Sayed at fifty-four percent and Rogers at forty-six percent among one thousand three hundred sixteen likely voters, with a three point margin of error. Additional data points include a YouGov online survey of two thousand ninety-three likely voters from October twenty-six to twenty-nine, showing El-Sayed at fifty-one percent and Rogers at forty-seven percent. A CNN poll released on Thursday indicated El-Sayed had forty-nine percent support against Rogers at forty-two percent among seven hundred sixty-eight likely voters.

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Battleground Dynamics and Historical Context

An earlier Marist poll from mid-October showed a fifty percent to forty-eight percent lead for El-Sayed among registered voters. Battleground Dynamics and Historical Context Michigan has emerged as one of the most closely contested battlegrounds in the country. The state backed Donald Trump in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020, and Trump again in 2024. In the 2024 presidential cycle, Trump carried the state by approximately one point four percentage points.

Meanwhile, Democrat Elissa Slotkin won the other Senate seat in Michigan by less than one point that same year. Voter engagement is already high, with more than one point eight million Michiganders casting their ballots through early voting. This figure comes from the University of Florida's Election Lab, highlighting significant participation before Election Day. The high volume of early votes suggests that the final outcome will depend heavily on the remaining undecided voters and turnout patterns on November fifth.

Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Implications

The prediction markets remain bullish on El-Sayed's chances. Traders on Polymarket and Kalshi give him an eighty-one percent chance of winning as of Tuesday morning. This financial market sentiment contrasts slightly with some traditional analysts who view the race as highly volatile due to the varying margins in public opinion polls. Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Implications Republicans currently hold a fifty-three to forty-seven majority in the Senate.

This means the Democratic Party needs a net gain of four seats to take control of the chamber. A victory for Abdul El-Sayed would allow Democrats to defend this seat while they target other Republican-held battlegrounds. These additional targets include races in Maine, Iowa, North Carolina, and Ohio. A win for Mike Rogers would provide the GOP with a further advantage in the upper chamber.

It would force Democrats to make up additional ground elsewhere to achieve majority status. The strategic importance of this single seat amplifies the stakes for both parties, making every vote critical in the final days of the campaign. Election analyzers show varying levels of confidence in the current polling averages. The Cook Political Report rates the Michigan Senate race as Lean Democrat.

Sabato's Crystal Ball also rates it as Leans Democratic. Inside Elections places the contest in the Tilt Democratic category. These ratings reflect the general consensus but acknowledge the potential for upset given the tight margins in recent surveys. Real-World Impact and Next Steps The outcome of this race will directly influence legislative priorities and policy directions for the next two years.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

Control of the Senate determines which party sets the agenda for committee assignments, confirmations, and budget negotiations. The competitive nature of the Michigan race underscores the polarized political landscape in the United States. As Election Day approaches, both campaigns are focusing on mobilizing their base and persuading swing voters. The widely differing margins in polls leave Rogers with a plausible path to victory.

However, no guarantee exists for either candidate until the votes are counted and certified. The final result will shape the political trajectory of the nation for the foreseeable future.