In a heated Democratic primary debate, Michigan Senate candidates debated AIPAC ties, U.S. foreign aid to Israel, and rising antisemitism, with grassroots funding and personal qualifications aLso key issues.

During a recent debate, Michigan Democratic Senate candidates Abdul El-Sayed , Mallory McMorrow, and Haley Stevens clashed over ties to pro-Israel lobbying groups and the use of U.S. taxpayer money for foreign military aid.

El-Sayed,a former health director, positioned himself as the only candidate without support from AIPAC,the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. He argued that U.S. funds should be redirected to domestic needs like healthcare and education rather than financing weapons for other countries, stating that the cash could instead be used to provide glasses, healthcare, and build schools at home.

Stevens, a U.S. representative, is known to receive backing from AIPAC, while McMorrow, a state senator, is supported by J Street,a progressive pro-Israel advocacy organization. McMorrow emphasized that her campaign is entirely funded by ovEr 120,000 individual donors, claiming more grassroots contributions than her opponents combined and highlighting that the cash comes from within Michigan. When pressed on AIPAC, Stevens avoided a direct answer, calling her campaign a love letter to Michigan due to its grassroots support.

El-Sayed criticized her response, suggesting that Stevens would likely support sending additional billions to Israel if elected to the Senate. The debate as well touched on internal Democratic Party divisions regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. McMorrow recounted an alleged incident at a state party convention where an activist shouted an antisemitic slur at her Jewish husband in the presence of their young daughter, describing it as terrifying.

She called for a clear stance that the Netanyahu government's actions violate international law, an conclude to violence,and a pursuit of long-term peace for both Palestinians and Israelis, warning against conflating anti-Netanyahu sentiment with antisemitism. Stevens referenced a March attack on a synagogue in her district, stating that residents fear rising political violence and extremism targeting Jewish communities. el-Sayed,a medical school graduate without a license, has faced scrutiny over his medical credentials, though he holds a degree from Columbia University and previously served as Detroit's health director.

The three candidates are competing in the August 4 primary to secure the Democratic nomination for the U.S. senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Gary Peters. The winner will then face former Representative Mike Rogers in the general election





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Michigan Senate Race AIPAC U.S. Foreign Aid Israel-Hamas War Democratic Primary Abdul El-Sayed Mallory Mcmorrow Haley Stevens Grassroots Funding Antisemitism

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