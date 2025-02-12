Michigan Sees Sharp Decline in Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment After COVID-19 Coverage Protections End

Over 700,000 people have lost Medicaid and CHIP coverage in Michigan since the end of pandemic-era protections, highlighting the challenges of navigating the 'unwinding' process.

Health care enrollment has plummeted by over 700,000 in Michigan following the termination of policies enacted to safeguard public insurance coverage during the COVID-19 health crisis. According to KFF, a nonprofit dedicated to healthcare research, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ( CHIP ) enrollment in Michigan has shrunk from nearly 3.1 million to under 2.7 million between March 2023 and October 2024.

This decline represents a 23 percent drop in coverage, surpassing the national average of 16 percent. While Michigan has experienced a smaller number of disenrollees compared to states like Texas and Florida, its overall disenrollment rate of 38 percent aligns with the high end of the spectrum, albeit below Montana's leading 57 percent.The number of individuals who either failed or were unable to disenroll presents a particularly alarming trend. Research indicates that many may have lost coverage due to a lack of awareness regarding the 'unwinding process' or encountered administrative obstacles, rather than ineligibility.The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, implemented in early 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, mandated states to maintain Medicaid and CHIP coverage for enrollees for three years, barring relocation or voluntary termination requests. During this period, routine eligibility redeterminations were suspended. This resulted in a 32 percent surge in the number of individuals covered by Medicaid and CHIP, expanding from 71.4 million in February 2020 to 94.2 million when the provision expired in March 2023.Following the expiration, eligibility checks resumed, leading to a 16 percent decline in enrollment to 79.3 million in October 2024. Between March 2023 and September 12, 2024, an estimated 25.2 million individuals were disenrolled nationwide as part of the Medicaid 'unwinding' process. Conversely, approximately 56.4 million people successfully renewed their coverage during the same period. KFF emphasizes that many were unable to renew or complete redeterminations due to delays or administrative complexities rather than eligibility issues.A KFF survey conducted after the COVID-era protections ended revealed that approximately two-thirds (65 percent) of Medicaid enrollees were unsure whether states could terminate coverage for failing to meet eligibility requirements or neglecting to complete the renewal process. An additional 7 percent mistakenly believed states were prohibited from doing so. KFF also reported last month that a majority (69 percent) of disenrolled individuals experienced coverage termination due to 'procedural reasons,' including outdated contact information or failure to understand or submit renewal packets within the stipulated timeframe.A June report from the Center for Health & Research Transformation stated that '82 percent of those disenrolled were denied coverage due to procedural reasons, including difficulties with the state's renewal system, missing documentation, or missed notices.' KFF echoed this sentiment in September 2023, stating that 'High procedural disenrollment rates are concerning because many people who are disenrolled for these paperwork reasons may still be eligible for Medicaid coverage.' Although the national unwinding process is gradually subsiding, KFF research indicates that many remain unaware of the implications of the continuous enrollment policy's termination. A poll conducted earlier last year revealed that a significant number of Americans were still uninformed about the policy's expiration, with 69 percent indicating to KFF that they had heard 'a little' or 'nothing at all' about the unwinding process





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HEALTHCARE ENROLLMENT MEDICAID CHIP COVID-19 UNWINDING PROCESS ELIGIBILITY ADMINISTRATIVE HURDLES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Central Michigan Beats Eastern Michigan in MAC BasketballUgnius Jarusevicius led Central Michigan with 23 points and nine rebounds as they defeated Eastern Michigan 82-63. The Chippewas took the lead early in the first half and never gave it up, extending their advantage to 51-36 during the second half.

Read more »

Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans Face Off in Top-Ranked Big Ten BattleMichigan and Michigan State are both off to strong starts in the 2024-25 Big Ten season, setting the stage for a potential thrilling showdown for the conference title.

Read more »

No. 1 Michigan State Avenges OT Loss With 4-1 Statement Win Against No. 10 MichiganNo. 1 Michigan State responded to its loss in Ann Arbor with a 4-0 victory over the No. 10 Wolverines on Saturday.

Read more »

WATCH: Everything Michigan State's Adam Nightingale Said After Win Over MichiganNo. 1 Michigan State dominated No. 10 Michigan, 4-1, to split the weekend series. You can watch Spartans coach Adam Nightingale's postgame press conference here.

Read more »

WATCH: Michigan State Hockey F Charlie Stramel Speaks After Win Over MichiganMichigan State junior forward Charlie Stramel was the No. 1-ranked Spartans' top performer in their 4-1 win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday night.

Read more »

WATCH: Michigan State Hockey F Isaac Howard Speaks After Win Over MichiganMichigan State junior forward Isaac Howard posted three assists in the No. 1 Spartans' win over No. 10 Michigan on Saturday.

Read more »