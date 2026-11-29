After the Michigan Wolverines fell 45-0 to the Ohio State Buckeyes, their postgame Chick-fil-A order reportedly caught fire, per a photo circulating on X.

WWE star Charlotte Flair emerges as MVP of Women's WarGames match after high-risk moonsault in team's winWake Forest all but secures College Football Playoff berth with win over Duke, sets up ACC clash with Miami UCLA had the College Football Playoff in sight.

USC made sure the Bruins felt every bit of the collapse Clemson, South Carolina get into benches clearing brawl and every single player is assessed a penalty WWE pays tribute to Bronson Reed before Survivor Series: WarGames as new details emerge about his deathRyan Day drops hammer on Michigan with epic NSFW postgame interview after Ohio State's historic rout LSU beats Arkansas to secure The Boot, giving Lane Kiffin a rare good feeling in otherwise disastrous season 49ers' Brock Purdy attacked by LGBTQ activists for supporting Christian organization feeding starving childrenSocial Media was freaked out after it looked like a loaded body bag was carried across NFL field Michigan players flipped off Ohio State, then gave the school a $24-million reason to fire Kyle WhittinghamMagnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks Southern California Saturday morning ahead of USC-UCLA showdown Kentucky head coach Mark Pope does it again, takes full responsibility for bizarre inbounds play in OT lossKaylee McGhee White: These are the most insufferable people aliveMagnitude 5.0 earthquake shatters glass at LA International AirportMichigan HC Kyle Whittingham & more on Wolverines' blowout loss to Ohio State There are always going to be a lot of teams that have bad days on college football's rivalry weekend, but you'd be hard-pressed to find one worse than the This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. But at least things couldn't get worse than that. It's not like their post-game meal was going to spontaneously combust or something.