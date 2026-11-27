Bryce Underwood has regained Michigan's starting quarterback job and will reportedly start against Ohio State, replacing Tommy Carr, who struggled after winning the job in Week 6.

Bryce Underwood is reportedly set to start at quarterback for Michigan against archrival Ohio State in rivalry week, according to the latest reporting. The decision gives Underwood a chance to close the season against the Wolverines' top rival after losing the job earlier in the year.

Kyle Whittingham Returns Underwood To Starting Lineup

Underwood lost the starting job when Tommy Carr won it for the Wolverines against Penn State in Week 6. Carr was Michigan's starter after Underwood's early struggles, but Underwood has moved his way back into the starting role at season's end. Carr was a disappointment for Michigan as a starter in all but one game, in which he thrived against Rutgers. That performance came against a Rutgers team that opened its season with a loss to UMass.

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Carr threw for just 167 yards against Indiana's tough defense, even with overtime, and failed to crack 200 combined yards in losses to Michigan State and Oregon. In the Oregon game, Underwood also played and similarly struggled. Against UCLA, Underwood got the start. Despite throwing for just 127 yards and completing 45.8% of his passes, it was enough to convince head coach Kyle Whittingham that the sophomore deserves to close out Michigan's season against its top rival.

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Underwood Statistics Show Decline From Freshman Season

In nine games, Underwood has 85 completions in 156 attempts for 1,077 passing yards. He has six touchdowns and six interceptions, with all of his numbers tumbling from his freshman campaign with the Wolverines. The start gives Underwood a chance to bring Michigan to 7-5 in Big Ten play, the same record the Buckeyes would have should they lose on Saturday. The matchup remains one of college football's best rivalries, with plenty at stake for both programs.

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