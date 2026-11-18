The Michigan Public Service Commission must decide by December 17, 2026, on Consumers Energy's proposal to sell 13 hydroelectric dams for $1 each to Hull Street Energy amid significant political and environmental opposition.

The Michigan Public Service Commission has established a strict deadline for Consumers Energy to resolve its proposed acquisition of 13 hydroelectric dams by a subsidiary of Hull Street Energy. Regulators have granted the utility company and all opposing parties until December 9, 2026, to reach a settlement regarding the transaction. If no agreement is finalized by 5 p.m. on that date, the commission will issue a binding final order on December 17, 2026.

Deadline Details and Sale Structure

Chair Dan Scripps clarified during a recent meeting that this extension serves as the absolute final opportunity for the parties involved to negotiate terms before a regulatory ruling. The core of the proposal involves Consumers Energy selling the assets to Confluence Hydro, an entity owned by Hull Street Energy, for a symbolic price of one dollar per dam. This nominal sale price is paired with a 30-year power purchase agreement that guarantees Consumers Energy the right to buy the electricity generated by these facilities.

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The infrastructure in question consists of 13 dams constructed between 1906 and 1935, making them between 91 and 120 years old. Consumers Energy announced its intention to find a buyer for these aging assets in 2025. The utility argues that the specialized operator can maintain generation capacity more effectively than the regulated utility, which seeks to exit ownership of these high-maintenance hydroelectric assets.

Political and Environmental Opposition

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel have formally opposed the transaction, citing significant risks regarding long-term safety and financial accountability. Governor Whitmer submitted a letter to the commission arguing that the deal fails to provide enforceable protections for proper dam maintenance. She emphasized that the agreement does not require Hull Street Energy to cover all future repair costs, accident liabilities, environmental remediation, or decommissioning expenses.

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Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed skepticism regarding the transfer of critical infrastructure to out-of-state private equity firms. She noted that the current deal lacks adequately funded reserves to handle unexpected failures or environmental disasters. Conservation groups, including Michigan Trout Unlimited and the Great Lakes Council of Fly Fishers International, have joined the opposition, warning that the sale prioritizes private revenue over public safety and ecological stewardship.

Decommissioning Risks and Community Impact

Consumers Energy has stated that if the commission rejects the sale, the utility will pursue decommissioning of the dams rather than retaining ownership. This prospect has generated concern among communities that rely on the waterways created by the dams for recreation and local ecosystems. However, Attorney General Nessel argued that decommissioning would require entirely separate and lengthy regulatory proceedings before the MPSC.

Nessel pointed out that these separate proceedings would allow local communities to have a direct voice in the decision-making process. This level of public oversight would not exist if the dams are sold to private equity under the current proposal. The Attorney General suggested that the current deal removes regulatory recourse for the public, whereas decommissioning would subject the project to a rigorous public interest review.

Financial Rationale and Next Steps

The transaction reflects a broader industry trend where large utilities sell aging hydroelectric assets to specialized operators to remove liabilities from their balance sheets. For Consumers Energy, this structure shifts long-term upkeep obligations and repair costs to a private entity while securing a steady supply of electricity through the power purchase agreement. This allows the utility to focus on its core regulated services without the financial burden of maintaining century-old infrastructure.

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For Hull Street Energy, the appeal lies in the predictable revenue stream provided by the 30-year contract from Consumers Energy combined with the minimal acquisition cost. The company specializes in acquiring power generation assets and aims to operate the dams efficiently to generate returns. All parties must file any settlement agreements by the December 9 deadline, after which the Michigan Public Service Commission will make its final determination on the future of these critical energy assets.