Michigan Red Baron worker in cruel prank pauses fundraiser after strangers help raise $785K

Walt Zerod, a father of four, thanked the thousands of people who rallied behind his family.

has paused the fundraiser launched on his behalf after strangers rallied to raise nearly $785,000. Walt Zerod, a father of four who delivers frozen pizzas for Red Baron, announced the decision to shutter the viral crowdfunding page Thursday, thanking the thousands who helped his family while urging those to support other causes this holiday season.

“Your kind words have meant the world to my family and I this past week,” Zerod wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page. “I still cannot believe how much you have all rallied behind us, and I can never thank you enough. I’ve been able to spend lots of extra time at home with my family this week. ” Walt Zerod, a Michigan Red Baron worker who went viral after pranksters targeted him, is pausing his GoFundMe.

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“I’ve decided to pause donations to my fundraiser today, Thursday, November 5, marking one week of your incredible generosity and support for my family and I,” he continued. Zerod said the latest update would be his last as he steps out of the viral spotlight to focus on spending the holidays alongside his family.

“If you have the means and would like to continue helping others, please consider supporting another fundraiser, a local charity, or a church helping families in need this holiday season,” Zerod added. Oct. 27 by Arizona man Luke Oakenshield after footage of Zerod’s confrontation with two Instagram trolls went viral.

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The clip showed Zerod stocking frozen pizzas at a grocery store when the pranksters approached him to ask for the time, then played a fake Apple Pay transaction sound and claimed he had taken $10 from him. Zerod initially remained calm, but grew increasingly frustrated as the pranksters continued provoking him. The worker went on to explain that he had four children at home, was struggling to pay his mortgage and had already worked past his scheduled shift.

Credit: YouTubeThe video sparked widespread backlash against the pranksters, whose Instagram account, ThreeOfAKind, was later deleted. As of Thursday, the fundraiser had collected $784,273 from roughly 22,800 individual donations. Its original goal was $900,000. Oakenshield previously said he started the campaign because he was concerned Zerod could face consequences at work over an incident he did not create.

Red Baron’s parent company, Minnesota-based Schwan’s, confirmed to The Post that Zerod was a direct-store-delivery employee and that the incident took place in August.

“We are pleased to share that he is doing well and remains a valued member of our team,” a company spokesperson told The Post last week. Walt Zerod, a Michigan Red Baron worker who went viral after pranksters targeted him, is pausing his GoFundMe.gofundme.comCredit: YouTube