Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh faces a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge stemming from a February incident with a food delivery driver and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against UCLA.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh is facing a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, a development that has placed his availability in question for Saturday's home game against unbeaten No. 4 UCLA.

The charge was filed after a report to the Pittsfield Township Police Department in February, and Marsh is scheduled for arraignment on December 2, according to court documents and police statements. The Pittsfield Township Police Department confirmed the criminal filing on Thursday and released details of the altercation with a food delivery driver. Police said the complainant, a 33-year-old woman, delivered food to a residence where a male subject answered the door with a blanket draped over his shoulders.

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Pittsfield Police Detail Indecent Exposure Incident

The department stated that the subject was unclothed beneath the blanket but only his hip was observed at first. The complainant quickly provided the food and started to leave. According to the release, the male asked a question about the order, and when the complainant turned to face him, the blanket was pulled apart, exposing his genitals. After the driver departed, Marsh allegedly sent a text message to her number.

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The message complimented her attractiveness and asked if she would return to the address, according to the police report. Investigators said this communication helped identify the suspect. Officers made contact with the resident at the address, an 18-year-old male, who confirmed he received the delivery and was the male suspect involved in the incident.

Although the police department release did not mention Andrew Marsh by name, he is scheduled for an arraignment on Dec. 2 at the same time and location stated in the release, along with the charge. Under Michigan state law, a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure can carry penalties of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. The case is being processed by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

University Of Michigan Issues Statement

No comment was immediately available from Marsh's legal team when contacted regarding the charges. The University of Michigan issued a formal statement addressing the news. Football spokesman David Ablauf said the institution was just made aware of the incident involving the wide receiver. He said, We were just made aware of an incident involving Andrew Marsh.

We will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available, but we are unable to comment further due to the ongoing case. On the field, Marsh has been a standout performer for the Wolverines this season. The sophomore from Texas leads the team with 48 catches through 10 games. He has accumulated 459 receiving yards and one touchdown reception in his second season with the program, making him the primary target in the Wolverines offensive scheme.

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His statistical impact was even more pronounced in his first season in Ann Arbor. Last year, he led Michigan with 45 catches for 651 yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown as well. His consistent ability to secure catches in tight coverage has made him indispensable to the team's passing attack, including a notable performance against UTEP in September. Despite his on-field success, the legal situation clouds his immediate future with the program.

Marsh Listed As Questionable For Ucla Game

Marsh is listed as questionable on the Big Ten availability report ahead of the Saturday clash with UCLA. His status for the remainder of the season remains uncertain as the misdemeanor charge is pending, and the outcome of the December 2 arraignment will likely determine his availability. If Marsh remains sidelined, the Wolverines must adjust their offensive strategy significantly. Their passing game relies heavily on his ability to generate yardage and secure catches against opposing defenses.

This incident highlights the personal legal challenges that can accompany high-profile collegiate athletic careers. The university has taken a neutral stance while the judicial system processes the allegations against the star receiver. Fans and analysts are watching closely to see how the legal proceedings unfold and how the team copes with the potential loss of their leading receiver.